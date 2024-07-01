EARTH DAY 2025: OVER 30 GLOBAL ARTISTS RELEASE NEW MUSIC FEATURING THE SOUNDS OF NATURE TO SUPPORT CONSERVATION

INCLUDING:

YANN TIERSEN | ARMAAN MALIK | RAVEENA | SYML | AMELIE LENS

FRANC MOODY | I. JORDAN | STEVE ANGELLO | ROSA WALTON

MARKING ONE YEAR SINCE THE LAUNCH OF SOUNDS RIGHT, AN INITIATIVE TO RECOGNISE THE VALUE OF NATURE AND RAISE FUNDS FOR CONSERVATION

OVER 11 MILLION PEOPLE FROM AROUND THE WORLD HAVE LISTENED TO NATURE AND DIRECTED ROYALTIES TO FRONTLINE CONSERVATION

In celebration of Earth Day, over 30 acclaimed artists from around the world are today releasing brand-new music infused with the sounds of nature - from rainforest wildlife and crashing waves to the sounds of glaciers, moths and antelopes. These tracks are part of Sounds Right, a groundbreaking initiative that made Nature an official artist on streaming platforms - with royalties from every play funding global conservation efforts. The new releases span a wide range of styles and geographies - from Indian pop and techno to classical and hip-hop - with contributors including Yann Tiersen, Armaan Malik, Steve Angello, Raveena, Maejor, George The Poet, Franc Moody, and more.

Following early success - over 11 million people engaged and $225,000 donated to conservation in the Tropical Andes - Sounds Right is now ramping up efforts with:

• Over $500,000 earmarked for global conservation

• New curated playlists celebrating ecosystems through music

• Local initiatives to deepen the bond between music fans and nature