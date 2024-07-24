  Gemma Hayes Returns

Events Dear Boy, Events…

p-254

Riots

Back in 2011 I was attending a music concert in Manchester’s Northern Quarter. But just before the concert was about to start the venue’s manager announced that only a single song would be played as the police had requested the venue close due to the probability of riots in Manchester city centre (as part of the national breakout of rioting). As I travelled back home via the main road through Manchester’s centre I saw a thin line of police on one side of the road while on the opposite side rioters were looting several shops. The police stood by and watched without trying to stop them. It was obvious to me then that the reason for this standoff was likely due to a lack of staff and resources. Nationwide, and especially in London, rioters destroyed, looted and set fire to businesses.

p-186

Fast-forward to August 2024 and little has changed. Rioters are free to injure police, damage, loot and burn. Some police used dogs and horses which seemed desperate and a poor substitute for staff and equipment. Where was the water cannons? Where was the tear gas? The government stated that there had been around 400 arrests but the damage had been done, and the fear of ordinary law-abiding people aroused. It is the first duty of the government to keep citizens safe and secure. After many years of woefully inadequate government the justice system is broken almost beyond repair (as are most of the country’s public services). Even Internet social media are getting away with allowing disruptive and false information to be communicated. In the current circumstances, in my mind, it would be acceptable for the government to shut down the offending social media companies until they stop promoting all abuse.

It is surprising that suddenly another 500 plus prison places have been ‘found’ while rape victims wait years for justice and the prison system is totally broken…And will a few months in prison stop these hooligans starting trouble again? Perhaps perspective and current employers should ensure that these criminals never work again and that social security payments are not granted to them…

p-177

These riots will come to a relatively fast end but, like the Pandemic, will we be prepared for the next round of violence and destruction?

p-1120

USA Election

If there was a single item that proved that Biden was unfit to be president for another 4 years was the fact that he waited so long to admit the fact. By nominating the vice president for November’s election against the criminal Trump he at least has given the Democrats a fighting chance of beating the biggest threat to Americans and the world. But he has also left it a little late to change a thoroughly right-biased Supreme Court…

p-364

Gaza

With Israel’s most recent assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders it is clear that Israel’s leadership does not want a ceasefire, rather that the destruction of Palestinian people and Gaza infrastructure continues with annexation the final objective (look at the map and the location of this strip of land). Biden’s devastating failure (along with other USA allies) is to have continued to supply Israel with the means of carrying out and sustaining one of the most destructive and genocidal wars on record. With close to 40,000 dead (70% women and children), nearly 100,000 injured (many seriously), 21,000 children missing and thousands still remain buried underneath rubble the USA still declare that Israel is allowed to ‘defend itself’, and support is ironclad. The USA’s view that the International Justice System is incorrect in its condemnation of Israel’s actions is beyond comprehension. One wonders what is causing this unremitting support? Could it be that the USA views Israel as its only solid base in the Middle East and in effect a proxy power?

p-821

The USA could stop this destruction and slaughter overnight by refusing to supply any more offensive weapons and support to Israel until a permanent peace is negotiated. Further, that other supporting nations also cease supply and support. In the meantime Gaza’s infrastructure, including hospitals, mosques, schools, power and water; domestic dwellings are beyond repair and Gaza has been effectively rendered uninhabitable. In addition, the Occupied West Bank is slowly but surely being annexed through the destruction of property and roads, the false imprisonment of nearly 10,000 Palestinians (many of whom have been tortured), and the robbery of Palestinian homes and land by Israeli settlers. Israel has ignored all UN current and past resolutions.

p-1313

The once proud, productive, prosperous, secular and creative state of Palestine has slowly but surely being dismantled, person by person, brick by brick, olive tree by ancient olive tree. And by another state who experienced and never forget the horror of the Holocaust perpetrated by the Nazis.

