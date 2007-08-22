  What’s Left?

  Wayne Miller: Hiroshima Aftermath

  Wojtek Mazolewski Jazz Quintet

  So, What Happened?

  Parker Barrow Live

  Labour’s Flawed Direction

  Dirty Three LP & 2025 Tour

  Barriers to Right

  Forest Live 2025

  The Commoners Live

  Montreux British Dedication

  Joanna Shaw Taylor UK Tour

  Within Temptation Ukraine Film

  Gaza - Too Little, Too Late

  Robert Jon & The Wreck Live

  Mike Peters Remembered

  Elliot Minor Live Manchester

  The Swell Season LP & Tour

  Robert Jon & The Wreck ‘24 Tour

  Montreux Lineup 2025

  The Omen (Has Arrived)

  Divine Comedy Back in ‘25!

  DOWNLOAD 2025

  The Damn Truth UK Tour

  David Gray’s New LP & Tour

  On Freelance Photography

  Trump’s Winning Ways…?

  Martha Wainwright’s Debut LP

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

  Trump, Drunk On Power

  Apartheid and Beyond…

  David Ford Live in ‘25

  My Favourite Records

  In Dreams…

  Coheed & Cambria New LP & Tour

  Young Knives New LP & UK Tour

  Elliot Minor Back In 2025

  Political Inhumanity

  Record Reviews

  Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour

  “Let Right Be Done”

  Farah Nabulsi Filmmaker

  IS THIS IT?

  Larkin Poe Live in ‘25 + New LP

  Rise Against 2025 Tour

  Rag ‘N’ Bone Man New LP & Tour

  The Middle East Crisis

  Leif Vollebekk New, Great LP

  Stick In The Wheel Returns

  SO, WHAT’S CHANGED?

  “They’re American Planes…”

  Olive Tree By Olive Tree…

  Ani Di Franco In Conversation

  Joe Bonamassa Live in 25

  On Misinformation

  Joan As Police Woman LP

  Politics - Who To Trust?

  The 76 Year Catastrophe

  Black Country Communion Back!

  Politics Is Failing

  Ani DiFranco New LP

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

John Lennon Interview

j-111

Interviewed by Jann Wenner of Rolling Stone magazine, 8 December 1970

INTRODUCTION

In this material and turbulent age, where much of the music that surrounds us is over-hyped, over-played, over-sold and mediocre, I find myself wandering back to my younger days when I awaited impatiently for the next Beatles album. Then I ask myself the question: which other act’s songs stay as fresh in the mind, and with every lyric clear and intact? Those were special years for me and many others around the world. I actually met Paul McCartney when he was shopping at Harrods where I was a saleman. He bought a whitewood trolley from me to house his movie projector. Later I also used to frequent the Apple headquarters in London’s West End visiting Ringo who owned a furniture company (ROR) that I used to buy from. For me, John Lennon was the special one and I was never sure quite why but suspected that it was the rebel in him… When the band split and John released his solo albums, I realised why I preferred this musical enigma. His music connected and moved me like few other song writers. He wrote about real feelings, real fears, real hope, and real love. I had never heard The Wenner Tapes when originally broadcast by the BBC some years ago, and so when the adverts appeared about the repeat broadcast, I had a cassette tape ready. After listening to the fascinating interview I tried to find the transcript on the Internet, without success. I then decided that I would have it transcribed so that others may enjoy it. This then is the whole broadcast without the beautiful songs that were played.

JW. I’m Jann Wenner founder, editor and publisher of Rolling Stone magazine. December of 1970, here in New York City, I interviewed John Lennon on tape for Rolling Stone. An edited version of the interview appeared in print the following year.

JL. The unfortunate thing about egomaniacs is that they don’t take much attention to other people’s work. I only assess people on whether they’re a danger to my work or not.

JW. This is real to real tape recorder and I think that we had maybe one maybe two mics at most and both of those were set on tripods aimed at, one at John and one at Yoko. And I was at the head of the table and wasn’t recording my voice at all. This wasn’t here to take an accurate broadcast quality tape.

YO. Jann is a very wise and also clever journalist in the sense that he’s a good listener, and because John went on and on, I didn’t wanna be just go shutting him up so that John started worrying about me. I wanted to be there with him and for him, but at the same time I wanted to not say too much. I wanted to be the B-side.

ll-1

JW. I knew that what we were embarking on was major. I had talked to John Lennon, I knew what he was feeling, I knew what he was thinking. I knew what he was prepared to say.

JL. One has to completely humiliate ones self to be what the Beatles were and that’s what I resent you know. Complete craziness is surrounding it and you’re doing exactly what you don’t want to do with people you can’t stand.

JW. He was dying to be unburdened with of all the stuff that he’s been carrying around and the only way he could get to was to break the chains himself. The timing was that in his mind the Beatles was over, he had announced it or thought he had. He had just completed work on his first solo album without the Beatles; the first time ever. It was a very cathartic record, so he was really ready to talk and prepared to talk.

JL. Well I learned a lot on this album, you know, technically, and I didn’t have to… it used to get a bit embarrassing in front of George and Paul, we knew each other so well (or if he’s trying to be Elvis or…) , we were a bit super-critical of each other so we inhibited each other a lot. And now I have Yoko there who sort of loved me, okay, so I can perform better and I relax you know. It’s true to me that has been developing over the years from ‘In My Life,’ ‘I’m A Loser,’ ‘Help,’ ‘Strawberry Fields,’ – they’re all personal records. I always wrote about them; I didn’t really enjoy writing third person songs about people who lived in concrete flats and things, I like first person music. And now I wrote all about me, you know, and that’s why I like it; it’s me and nobody else.

JW. You said that that this would be the first primal out…

JL. When did I say that?

JW. In California. You don’t know that?

JL. It’s just like Primal is like another mirror you know… and I just…

YO. He’s sort of like any artist I suppose because he really wants to be honest with himself and the album…

JL. In a nutshell Primal Therapy allowed us to feel feelings continually and those feelings usually make you cry. That’s all.

j-18

JW. On the song ‘God’ it starts off by saying “God is a concept, by which we measure our pain…”

JL. Well pain is a pain we go through all the time you know and like you’re born in pain you know, and pain is what we’re in most of the time… And I think the bigger the pain the more God’s near you… ‘God’ was stuck together from three songs almost. I had the idea, ‘God is a concept by which we measure our pain’ so when you have a word like that you just sit down and sing the first tune that comes into your head, and the tune is a simple (sings) “God is a concept, boom, boom, boom” ‘cos I like that kind of music. And then I just rolled into it (sings) “I don’t believe in magic…” and it was just going on in my head and then ‘I-ching’ and ‘bible’ and the first three of four just came out. Whatever came out you know.

Page: 1 2 3 4 5


Back

Manchester 2010 - Gallery: The Bombay Bicycle Club
The Bombay Bicycle Club
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza, Palestine 2025 - Gallery: A Targeted Accident?
A Targeted Accident? Live 2025 - Gallery: Amyl & The Sniffers
Amyl & The Sniffers
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage