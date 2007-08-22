  SHIT FLOATS

  Joe Bonamassa Live LP & Tour

  Pearl Jam New LP & Tour

  Feeder New LP & Tour

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Anais Mitchell HADESTOWN Returns

  The Photographer’s Selection

  My Favourite Records

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  The Killers New LP & Tour

  Download 2024 First Acts

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Springsteen 2024 Tour

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Glen Hansard New LP/Tour

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Pink Floyd’s Animals Remix

pf-10

PINK FLOYD’S ANIMALS 2018 REMIX - DOLBY ATMOS’ AVAILABLE FROM 17 MAY FIRST TIME IN DOLBY ATMOS

THE ICONIC ALBUM AVAILABLE ON BLU-RAY AND DIGITALLY. TRACKS INCLUDE ‘PIGS’ (THREE DIFFERENT ONES), ‘DOGS’, and ‘SHEEP’

pf-2

AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER HERE: https://pinkfloyd.lnk.to/AnimalsBluRay

London, UK, 14th March: Warner Music [Sony Music outside Europe] today announced the upcoming release of Pink Floyd’s ANIMALS 2018 Remix - Dolby Atmos on Blu-ray and compatible digital platforms. This version will be available on 17th May and is the first time the album will have been available in Dolby Atmos.

ANIMALS is the tenth studio album by Pink Floyd, originally released in January 1977. It was recorded at the band’s Britannia Row Studios in London throughout 1976 and early 1977, and was produced by the band themselves. The successful album peaked at number 2 in the UK and number 3 in the US and was recorded by band members David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters and Richard Wright.

pf-12

The ANIMALS 2018 Remix - Dolby Atmos, by James Guthrie, will be released on Blu-ray, which includes High Resolution Stereo and 5.1 Mixes alongside the 1977 Original Stereo Mix, and digitally. The Dolby Atmos mix goes beyond ordinary listening by immersing the listener in the music, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Listeners will feel like they are inside the song as music moves around and above them.

The album artwork has been reimagined especially for this release and presented in a digipak with a 16-page booklet, a sticker and a postcard. The front cover image still includes the iconic pig floating between two chimneys of the Battersea Power Station, conceived by Roger Waters. However, for this new release, the artwork has been re-created for the modern era by Storm Thorgerson’s Hipgnosis partner Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell and Peter Curzon from StormStudios, and shows the historic building as it looks now, complete with light projections, variations of which feature in the accompanying booklet. The projections and graphics were mapped and designed by Peter Curzon for the launch of the 2018 Remix and the photography is by Rupert Truman and Benny Trickett with Aubrey Powell. The 2022 projections were executed by Pixel Arts and coordinated by Larmac Live.

pf-11

ANIMALS is a concept album, focusing on the social-political conditions of mid-1970s Britain, and was a change from the style of the band’s earlier work. The album was developed from a collection of unrelated songs into a concept which describes the apparent social and moral decay of society, likening the human condition to that of animals. Taking inspiration from George Orwell’s Animal Farm, the album depicts the different classes of people as animals with pigs being at the top of the social chain, dropping down to the sheep as the mindless herd following what they are told, with dogs as the business bosses getting fat on the money and power they hold over the other. Although it’s been a long time since 1977, the narrative of the album still resonates today as our social and economical situation mirrors that of the time.

Page: 1 2


Back

Liverpool - Gallery: Portico Quartet
Portico Quartet
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

A Tribute to Journalists & The Innocents - Gallery: Ukraine Remembered
Ukraine Remembered Gaza 2024 - Gallery: A Day In The Life
A Day In The Life
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage