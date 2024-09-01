MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES WEEKEND DEDICATED TO BRITISH MUSIC AND CULTURE

INCLUDING JARVIS COCKER, BENJI B, LUVCAT, HORSEMEAT DISCO AND MANY MORE

SOUTHBANK CENTRE PARTNERSHIP BRINGS NINA SIMONE TRIBUTE TO MONTREUX

FESTIVAL ALSO UNVEILS EXTENSIVE FREE PROGRAMME FEATURING OVER 600 EVENTS

Montreux Jazz Festival is proud to announce a weekend-long celebration of British music and culture, taking place from 10 to 13 July 2025 during the 59th edition of the iconic event. This central weekend will spotlight the richness and diversity of British creativity, with nearly every concert, talk, screening, and DJ set featuring British artists or themes.

At the core of this UK-focused weekend is the partnership between London’s Southbank Centre and the Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation (MJAF), the philanthropic arm of the festival. Announced last year, the collaboration between Montreux and the Southbank Centre is grounded in shared values: fostering emerging talent, offering platforms for creative expression, and connecting artists to wider international audiences.

This partnership comes to life in Montreux with ‘Searching for Nina Simone’s Spirit’ - a powerful tribute to the enduring legacy of the iconic singer taking place on 12 July. The performance unites British musicians Daisy George and Zoe Pascal with Swiss artists NNAVY and Matthieu Llodra, under the musical direction of renowned saxophonist Soweto Kinch. It marks the second chapter of a two-part residency, following its acclaimed first part at the Southbank Centre in January, which featured standout performances by Laura Mvula and Corinne Bailey Rae.

The programme of the British weekend spans cinema, literature, electronic music, jazz, and visual art. On 10 July, André Marmot will present “Unapologetic Expression: The Inside Story of UK Jazz”, and the Cinéma will host screenings of live performances by Massive Attack and Roni Size & Reprazent. On 11 July, Yazz Ahmed will perform and lead a workshop, while DJ collective Horse Meat Disco bring their dancefloor energy to La Coupole. Cultural journalist Tina Edwards will co-host a conversation on queer jazz, and RTS present a session dedicated to The Chemical Brothers.