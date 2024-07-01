THE DAMN TRUTH NOVEMBER UK TOUR 2025 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

TICKETS ON SALE: 10AM WEDNESDAY 26th MARCH 2025

Available from: https://www.thegigcartel.com/

“Accept no substitute, The Damn Truth are probably the finest rock ‘n’ roll band on the planet right now.” - Metal Planet Music

“One of the best shows I’ve seen this year.” - Music News

“With a near sell-out crowd, the band delivered an electrifying set that left the audience buzzing with excitement.” - Rock News

Critically acclaimed psychedelic Montreal four-piece rock and roll band the Damn Truth return to the UK for an 11-date November 2025 headline tour. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 26 March via https://www.thegigcartel.com/

The UK tour starts at Norwich Waterfront Studio (Wednesday November 12), takes in London Underworld (Friday November 21), and finishes at The Globe, Cardiff (Sunday November 23).

“We’re very excited to return to the UK for another tour,” says lead singer and guitarist, Lee-la Baum. “We always enjoy performing shows in England. The enthusiasm of UK audiences is incredible.”

In 2021, the band released their critically acclaimed breakout album NOW OR NOWHERE. Produced by legendary Grammy Award winning Bob Rock (Motley Crue, The Offspring, Bon Jovi). On March 14, 2025, the band released their new self-titled album, THE DAMN TRUTH (also produced by Bob Rock) which features their brand-new single ‘All Night Long’.

Stream ‘All Night Long’ on Spotify and YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC8hxDCUNRvNCUzo8QRHUKQ

Rock News calls the new single “A full-throttle rock and roll banger. Imagine The Cult, Led Zeppelin, and The Damn Truth all colliding on a sweaty, beer-drenched stage.” There is no deep philosophy here; this is a hell yeah rabble-rousing party song that may (or may not) be based on real life situations the band has experienced on tour.

Order the new album on vinyl and CD from: https://thedamntruth.bigcartel.com

Order the digital edition of the new album from: https://music.spectramusique.com/tdtalbum