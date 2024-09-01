  The Commoners Live

  Montreux Fest British Dedication

  Joanna Shaw Taylor UK Tour

  Within Temptation Ukraine Film

  Gaza - Too Little, Too Late

  Robert Jon & The Wreck Live

  Mike Peters Remembered

  Elliot Minor Live Manchester

  The Swell Season LP & Tour

  Robert Jon & The Wreck ‘24 Tour

  EARTH DAY 2025

  Montreux Lineup 2025

  The Omen (Has Arrived)

  Divine Comedy Back in ‘25!

  DOWNLOAD 2025

  The Damn Truth UK Tour

  David Gray’s New LP & Tour

  On Freelance Photography

  Trump’s Winning Ways…?

  Martha Wainwright’s Debut LP

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

  Trump, Drunk On Power

  Apartheid and Beyond…

  David Ford Live in ‘25

  My Favourite Records

  In Dreams…

  Coheed & Cambria New LP & Tour

  Young Knives New LP & UK Tour

  Elliot Minor Back In 2025

  Emily Barker LP & 2025 UK Tour

  Political Inhumanity

  Record Reviews

  Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour

  “Let Right Be Done”

  Farah Nabulsi Filmmaker

  G3 Reunion Live LP in ‘25

  IS THIS IT?

  Larkin Poe Live in ‘25 + New LP

  Laura Marling New Record Out Now

  Rise Against 2025 Tour

  Rag ‘N’ Bone Man New LP & Tour

  The Middle East Crisis

  Ezra Collective New LP & Tour

  Leif Vollebekk New, Great LP

  Stick In The Wheel Returns

  SO, WHAT’S CHANGED?

  “They’re American Planes…”

  Olive Tree By Olive Tree…

  Ani Di Franco In Conversation

  Gemma Hayes Returns

  Remembering Thomas Hoepker

  Joe Bonamassa Live in 25

  On Misinformation

  Joan As Police Woman LP

  Politics - Who To Trust?

  The 76 Year Catastrophe

  Black Country Communion Back!

  Within Temptation Live Recordings

  Beth Gibbons New Solo LP

  Politics Is Failing

  Ani DiFranco New LP

  Pink Floyd’s Animals Remix

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Anais Mitchell HADESTOWN Returns

  The Photographer’s Selection

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  John Lennon Interview

Forest Live 2025

p-3112

Delamere Forest Live With Snow Patrol, Freya Ridings and The Florentinas

Delamere Forest, Cheshire. 13 June 2025

On returning from six years in Australia we decided to make our home in Chester, Cheshire, close to near-relatives. For our first Christmas we decided to travel the short eleven miles to Delamere forest to acquire the Christmas tree. This became a regular event in the years that followed. After a long absence from the forest I am returning for what has become an annual and popular event.

p-630

Forest Live, Forestry England’s summer concert series presented with Cuffe & Taylor, has confirmed Northern irish indie-rock band Snow Patrol as the latest headliners for 2025. Best known for their emotive and anthemic Snow Patrol hits including ‘Chasing Cars’, ‘Run’, ‘Just Say Yes’ and ‘Open Your Eyes’, Snow Patrol will head to Forestry England Delamere on Friday 13 June 2025.The Northern Irish three piece of Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid, formed in Dundee in 1994 the band. They released their 5x-platinum, major-label debut FINAL STRAW in 2003. Hit track ‘Run’ saw the group catapulted to national fame as they led the charge of the post-Britpop movement.

p-9a

Over the course of their career, Snow Patrol have earned a momentous seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards, an Ivor Novello award and been nominated for six BRIT Awards and one GRAMMY. Earlier this year, the band released their aptly titled UK Number One album THE FOREST IS THE PATH to widespread acclaim. Forestry England manage and care for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests. They use the money Forest Live raises to maintain these beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees and welcomed 285 million visits in 2023/24. Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests. Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last 23 years. This year sees Forestry England present the concert series in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the second year running.

p-828

THE EVENT

The introduction to the show came in the form of The Florentinas, a four piece alternative rock band from Bangor, Co. Down. Formed in early 2019, Paddy, Jacob, Luke and Jakob quickly garnered attention following live performances in Belfast. They recently signed a major publishing deal with BMG in London.

p-724

In summer 2019, The Florentinas were invited to record a BBC Introducing Maida Vale session. Upon joining forces with Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody’s artist development company, Third Bar, The Florentinas secured support slots with bands such as Good Cop Bad Cop, The Maine and Brand New Friend.

Young, brash and lively begins to describe this young band who then cemented the deal with alt rock that majored on melody, and all delivered with skill and passion. I would assess the audience numbers at around 15,000-20,000 and judging from the response (of a very mixed aged crowd) to the band I reckon the lads are definitely on the way up.

p-921

The Florentinas Setlist

Porcelain
Sandcastles
Ghosts
The Scary Thing Is
Miami
For You
Killer
Weatherman

https://www.theflorentinas.com/

Page: 1 2 3


Back
Manchester 2010 - Gallery: Midlake
Midlake
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza, Iran & Ukraine - Gallery: Trump's Inaction
Trump's Inaction Gaza & Iran Attacks - Gallery: The Evil of Netanyahu
The Evil of Netanyahu
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage