j-123Credit:Paola Kudacki

Joan As Police Woman Unveils New Single ‘Long For Ruin’
Announces New Album LEMONS, LIMES AND ORCHIDS Out via Play It Again Sam - September 20, 2024

j-215

Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Joan As Police Woman today releases her new single ‘Long For Ruin’, the first taste of her forthcoming new album LEMONS, LIMES AND ORCHIDS, out September 20 via Play It Again Sam.

Sobering and quietly confrontational, ‘Long For Ruin’ finds Joan As Police Woman in a state of existential lament. Questioning and reflecting on the sorrowful state of the world at present, but more so on the role humans play as active agents in society’s ongoing decay and devastation. Roaring with emphatic urgency and concern, underpinning the song’s mode of apprehension and hopelessness is a bed of cinematic instrumentation and striking production. A scintillating hybrid of indie rock and alternative soul featuring distorted electric guitar chords and shuffling percussion, ‘Long For Ruin’ comfortably sits in a universe that is singularly Joan’s. All of which is further brought to life by Joan’s affecting vocal performance which evokes an air of contemplation and melancholy.

j-84

Speaking on the track’s origins and inspiration Joan As Police Woman said: “This song refers to the human race’s seemingly willful move away from ourselves. Away from our interest in listening, in finding commonalities and compassion, communication and love. We seem intent on destroying ourselves. We seem unwilling to share resources. We seem to have turned away from ourselves and in turn each other.”

Listen to ‘Long For Ruin’ here: https://joanaspolicewoman.ffm.to/longforruin

j-56

The unveiling of ‘Long For Ruin’ comes alongside the news she’ll be releasing her 10th studio album LEMONS, LIMES AND ORCHIDS. Slated for release on September 20 via Play It Again Sam, LEMONS, LIMES AND ORCHIDS at its core is a record about love and loss. Beyond that simplified reading, it is ultimately a body of work that functions as a nocturne for the expansion of time. A tribute to holding on with a supreme focus on audibly reckoning with our collective collapse and disorientation. It’s about how love leaves us breathless from joy and from sorrow.

A crowning showcase of Joan’s artistry in all its metamorphic splendor, the new album sees Joan venture deeper into her jazz influences with further affectations associated with electronic and ambient music.

Speaking on the new album, Joan said: “I was ready to make an album that truly featured my voice. The basics were recorded like they used to be with me singing live along with the band. My good friend told me this is the sexiest album I’ve ever made. Honestly, I think she’s right

The album features production and instrumentation from an impressive list of collaborators. The accomplished personnel includes the legendary and GRAMMY award-winning Meshell Ndegeocelloon bass, Chris Bruce(Seal, Trevor Horn, Alanis Morisette on guitar, Daniel Mintseris, St. Vincent, David Byrne, Elvis Costello & The Imposters on keys, and Parker Kindred (Jeff Buckley, Liam Gallagher) and Otto Hauser alternating on drums.

j-68

LEMONS, LIMES AND ORCHIDS will mark Joan As Police Woman’s first project since the 2021 release of THE SOLUTION IS RESTLESS; the sprawling collaborative album made with the late Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen and multi-disciplinary artist Dave Okumu. Sonically spanning afrobeat, jazz, trip-hop, pop-rock and funk, upon its release the album garnered rapturous critical acclaim from The Guardian, NPR, NME and Stereogum, among others. Eventually parlaying into more plaudits from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and an invitation to play All Points East Festival with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Over the course of Joan’s illustrious 3-decade career, she’s made more than considerable strides building her pedigree as a live act. Performing with and alongside luminaries like Lou Reed, Rufus Wainwright, Damon Albarn, John Cale, Laurie Anderson, Sufjan Stevens, Anohni, Beck, Toshi Reagon and most notably the late Jeff Buckley, who she has affectionately referred to as her soulmate. When not touring and recording, Joan also teaches at NYU’s prestigious Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Earlier this year, Joan joined Iggy Pop’s touring band as a keyboardist and background vocalist.

j-77

LEMONS, LIMES AND ORCHID Tracklist

1.   The Dream
2.   Full Time Heist
3.   Back Again
4.   With Hope In My Breath
5.   Long For Ruin
6.   Started Off Free
7.   Remember The Voice
8.   Oh Joan
9.   Lemons, Limes and Orchids
10. Tribute To Holding On
11. Safe To Say
12. Help Is On Its Way

Follow Joan As Police Woman:

https://www.instagram.com/joanaspolicewoman/
https://www.youtube.com/user/joanaspolicewoman
https://www.facebook.com/joanaspolicewoman/
https://www.joanaspolicewoman.com/

j-311


