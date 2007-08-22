Many moons ago I came across a record by an unknown homespun American that stopped me in my tracks. The singer/songwriter was Seasick Steve who then appeared on British TV which effectively launched his career here in the UK. His fame then spread throughout Europe before building and cementing his position back on home ground in the USA. SS is a unique and modest artist who is perhaps more at home on his work-worn tractor or travelling to a local bar on his vintage wheels to down some beers with his friends. My affection for SS was sealed when I witnessed a live performance in Manchester in front of a sellout crowd of 5,000 fans (images below). Without the hype and marketing mega-spend SS has built his reputation on emotive, autobiographical songs, a powerful voice and a charismatic, easy-going persona. AND HE’S BACK!

SEASICK STEVE shares two new songs and announces UK tour dates and a new album A TRIP A STUMBLE A FALL DOWN ON YOUR KNEES out 7th June via SO Recordings.

Seasick Steve UK Instore and Outstore Performances 2024

Buy tickets here: https://linktr.ee/seasicksteve_atripastumble

Thursday June 6th Banquet Records @ Pryzm, Kingston (8:30pm)

Friday June 7th Rough Trade East, London (7pm)

Saturday June 8th HMV Oxford Street, London (2pm)

Sunday June 9th Rough Trade, Bristol (12pm)

Monday June 10th Rough Trade, Nottingham (7pm) - SOLD OUT

Tuesday June 11th Rough Trade, Liverpool (7pm)

Wednes June 12th Crash Records @ Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (7pm)

Thursday June 13th Resident Records @ Chalk, Brighton (7pm)