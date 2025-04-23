  Robert Jon & The Wreck ‘24 Tour

  Montreux Lineup 2025

  The Omen (Has Arrived)

  Divine Comedy Back in ‘25!

  DOWNLOAD 2025

  The Damn Truth UK Tour

  David Gray’s New LP & Tour

  Trump’s Winning Ways…?

  Martha Wainwright’s Debut LP

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

  Trump, Drunk On Power

  Apartheid and Beyond…

  David Ford Live in ‘25

  My Favourite Records

  In Dreams…

  Coheed & Cambria New LP & Tour

  Young Knives New LP & UK Tour

  Elliot Minor Back In 2025

  Emily Barker LP & 2025 UK Tour

  Political Inhumanity

  Record Reviews

  Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour

  “Let Right Be Done”

  Farah Nabulsi Filmmaker

  G3 Reunion Live LP in ‘25

  IS THIS IT?

  Larkin Poe Live in ‘25 + New LP

  Laura Marling New Record Out Now

  Rise Against 2025 Tour

  Rag ‘N’ Bone Man New LP & Tour

  The Middle East Crisis

  Ezra Collective New LP & Tour

  Leif Vollebekk New, Great LP

  Stick In The Wheel Returns

  SO, WHAT’S CHANGED?

  “They’re American Planes…”

  Olive Tree By Olive Tree…

  Ani Di Franco In Conversation

  Gemma Hayes Returns

  Remembering Thomas Hoepker

  Joe Bonamassa Live in 25

  On Misinformation

  Joan As Police Woman LP

  Politics - Who To Trust?

  The 76 Year Catastrophe

  Black Country Communion Back!

  Within Temptation Live Recordings

  Beth Gibbons New Solo LP

  Politics Is Failing

  Ani DiFranco New LP

  Pink Floyd’s Animals Remix

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Anais Mitchell HADESTOWN Returns

  The Photographer’s Selection

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  John Lennon Interview

Elliot Minor Live Manchester

e-29

Elliot Minor Live
Manchester Academy 2, 23 April 2025

Back in 2009 I received a review copy of an album by a band called Elliot Minor (a name that reminded me of my boarding school days). The album was called SOLARIS which eventually became one of albums of the year - it was that good. With such a beautiful record I couldn’t understand why I hadn’t heard of the band before, and why the album wasn’t receiving truckloads of media attention and airplay…

e-69

Needless to say, I was eager to catch a live performance but ultimately it took to April 2025 for that ambition to be achieved, and that at the very last minute! For me, the record had a powerful emotional foundation while creating a rock record of distinction and high level accessibility. All this should have bestowed the band with maximum exposure, and certainly the band should have recorded more than two records in twelve years…The band eventually split up in 2010 after keyboardist Ali Paul left the band to recommence his university studies.

When Ed Minton (vocals, guitar) was interviewed in 2014, he spoke about Elliot Minor’s hiatus stating, “It’s a tough one, when a band doesn’t work out well…it just doesn’t work out! We had a load of issues with our label, management and all the backend stuff in general, the fans were never the reason we departed.”

Luckily for us, the band announced that they would be playing selected UK city shows in 2025. Anew single was released ion February 2025, enititled ‘How Does It Feel’, an anthemic song that marks a bold new ea for the band…

e-410

Band Members

Alex Davies - lead and backing vocals, lead and rhythm guitars, keyboards, violin, oboe.
Edward Minton - lead and backing vocals, lead and rhythm guitars,
Dan Hetherton - drums, percussion, backing vocals.
Edward Hetherton - bass guitars, cello, backing vocals.
Ali Paul - keyboards, synthesizer, piano.

With the band’s training in classical music, I’m expecting another special rock record to be released in the not-too-distant future. But for now Manchester University’s Academy 2 (one of my favourite venues) beckons and at last a live performance I’ve waited years to witness…

a-210

My first surprise for a band that’s been ‘low-key’ for several years: It’s a sellout concert (like all their 2025 gigs turn out to be). There’s an air of excitement and expectation as the excellent heavy-rock support band the Manx rockers Call Me Amour, (https://callmeamour.com/) totally warms the crowd. Playing songs from their recently released EP plus some, Geoff Murphy (guitarist from Douglas), Harry Radford (singer from Douglas), Danny Hall (drummer from Chester) and Arran Lomax (bass player from Liverpool) pile on bass-driven and surprisingly melodic heavy rock. The band boasted wonderful guitar riffs alongside great vocals from a compelling lead-man, and of course quite momentous drumming that generated a huge response from the packed crowd. And a first! During Radford’s several conversations with the crowd he mentioned that his mother was in the audience! Oh, and I forgot to mention the huge lighting setup, enough to light up the whole of Manchester…

a-120

Set-List: Good Day, La La, Dreams, Chasing Bugz, I’m Fucked, Bloom, Where’s The Chemistry, Girl On The Wall.

Page: 1 2


Back
Manchester 2010 - Gallery: Maccabees
Maccabees
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Pope\'s Last Gift? - Gallery: Funeral Talks
Funeral Talks 26 April 2025 - Gallery: Today's Gaza Victims
Today's Gaza Victims
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage