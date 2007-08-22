Stick In The Wheel Return to Release a New Album: A THOUSAND POKES out 11 OCTOBER, on FROM HERE RECORDS (VIA KARTEL) on LP/CD/DIGITAL

LISTEN TO THE TITLE TRACK HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Odk6D6r5NSs&feature=youtu.be

PLUS, EXTENSIVE UK TOUR DATES THIS OCTOBER / NOVEMBER

“If there’s anyone who deserves their props amid this surge of attention directed towards radical folk, it’s Nicola Kearey and Ian Carter of Stick In The Wheel, who’ve been bringing an energy, political urgency and experimental drive to traditional music for a decade.”

THE QUIETUS

“The most important band in the current British folk scene”

ELE-KING MAGAZINE, JAPAN

“Their music is both renewal and critique, working with old materials to bring attention to how their friction with modern sounds sheds light on contradictions that transcend time.”

BANDCAMP

“I wasn’t a fan of traditional folk music, until I came across Stick In The Wheel. On record and live they are fabulous.

SHAKENSTIR





Stick In The Wheel - the duo of Nicola Kearey and Ian Carter - are back with a brand new record, A THOUSAND POKES, plus news of a UK-wide tour throughout the Autumn. Out 11th October 2024, SITW’s fourth studio album is a satirical celebration of mistakes. A joyous lambasting of everyone and everything that’s wrong in the world, against the real-time backdrop of global uncertainty, corruption and political unrest.

Disc: 1

1 Crystal Tears - Stick in the Wheel

2 Back Of The Hatch - Stick in the Wheel

3 A Thousand Pokes - Stick in the Wheel

4 Burnt Walk - Stick in the Wheel

5 Lavender - Stick in the Wheel

6 The Cramp - Stick in the Wheel

Disc: 2

1 Cracks

2 Can’t Stop

3 What Can The Matter Be

4 Watercress-o

5 Brisk Lad

6 Hush

7 Steals The Thief

A London Charivari. Rough Music. A gleeful old-fashioned cancelling. A Chaunter’s delight. 14th Century recording demons collecting mistakes in a sack. Women mugging rich merchants. Nettles being pissed on. S**t food at Lent. A terrible plan. An undoing. The aftermath of a car crash. Catching people doing something they shouldn’t. Nursery rhymes reimagined as death threats. Behind the sarcastic acerbic delivery, Nicola Kearey and Ian Carter convey thoughtful, essential interpretations encouraging us all to check ourselves, through the multi-layered music of cities through time. A THOUSAND POKES is about as far away from pastoral folk music as you can get.

In their typical wry city-weary style, a beady eye is cast over those committing wrongs in plain sight, with Kearey narrating a series of tales of people f**king up, or being f**ked up, with some brief respite in Lavender - one of London’s oldest street melodies - the album being named after the 14th Century story of Tittivilus, the recording demon, who collects scribes’ mistakes (pokes) and the idle chatter of the “liars with their hairy tongues” congregation. Kearey’s performance can both charm you into her confidence and bait you into an aggressive fracas. Each song’s character is fully inhabited with a fierce tenacity, whether that’s punchy spoken word (’The Cramp’, ‘A Thousand Pokes’), heartfelt balladry (’Lavender’, ‘Watercress’) or powerful psyche-folk (’Burnt Walk’, ‘Steals The Thief’), almost like a Cockney Piaf.