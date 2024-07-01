“AN EVENT REGARDED AS A PROPHETIC SIGN”

The Omen is a 1976 supernatural horror film. An international co-production of the United Kingdom and the United States. The film’s plot follows Damien Thorn, a young child replaced at birth by his father, unbeknownst to his wife, after their biological child dies shortly after birth. As a series of mysterious events and violent deaths occur around the family and Damien enters childhood, they come to learn he is in fact the prophesied Antichrist with the aim of ruling teh world and causing chaos.

Sound familiar?

Donald Trump is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who is the 47th president of the United States. A member of the Republican Party, he served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021.

He became the president of his family’s real estate business in 1971, renamed it the Trump Organization, and began acquiring and building skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses. He launched side ventures, many licensing the Trump name, and filed for six business bankruptcies in the 1990s and 2000s. From 2004 to 2015, he hosted the reality television show The Apprentice, bolstering his fame as a billionaire. Presenting himself as a political outsider, Trump won the 2016 presidential election against the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.

During his first term, Trump imposed a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, expanded the U.S.-Mexico border wall, and enforced a family separation policy. He rolled back environmental and business regulations, signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and appointed three Supreme Court justices. Trump also withdrew the U.S. from agreements on climate, trade, and Iran’s nuclear program, began a trade war with China, and met for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without reaching a deal on denuclearization. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he downplayed its severity, contradicted health officials, and signed the CARES Act. After losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, Trump attempted to overturn the outcome, culminating in the January 6 Capitol attack in 2021. Trump was impeached in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and in 2021 for incitement of insurrection; the Senate acquitted him both times. After his first term, scholars and historians ranked him as one of the worst presidents in American history.

Many of his comments and actions have been characterized as racist or misogynistic, and he has made false and misleading statements, and promoted conspiracy theories to a degree unprecedented in American politics. Trump’s actions, especially in his second term, have been described as authoritarian and contributing to democratic backsliding. In 2023, Trump was found liable in civil cases for sexual abuse and defamation and for business fraud, and in 2024, he was found guilty of falsifying business records, making him the first U.S. president convicted of a felony. After winning the 2024 presidential election against Kamala Harris, Trump was sentenced to a penalty-free discharge, and two felony indictments against him were dismissed.

Trump began his second term by pardoning around 1,500 January 6 rioters and initiating mass layoffs of federal workers. His use of executive orders has drawn numerous lawsuits challenging their legality. In April 2025, Trump imposed tariffs of 10% and higher on more than 180 countries, declaring the U.S. trade deficit a national emergency.

He was exempted from the draft during the Vietnam War due to a claim of bone spurs in his heels.

In 1995, he defaulted on over $3 billion of bank loans, and the lenders seized the Plaza Hotel along with most of his other properties in a “vast and humiliating restructuring” that allowed him to avoid personal bankruptcy. The lead bank’s attorney said of the banks’ decision that they “all agreed that he’d be better alive than dead”. In 2024, The New York Times and ProPublica reported that the Internal Revenue Service was investigating whether he had twice written off losses incurred through construction cost overruns and lagging sales of residential units in a building he had declared to be worthless on his 2008 tax return.