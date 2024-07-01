MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL REVEALS PROGRAMME FOR 2025

4 - 19 JULY

INCLUDING: NEIL YOUNG & THE CHROME HEARTS | PULP | ALANIS MORISSETTE | SAM FENDER | FKA TWIGS | CHAKA KHAN LIONEL RICHIE | RAYE | SANTANA | DIANA ROSS | J BALVIN JORJA SMITH | BENSON BOONE THE BLACK KEYS | EZRA COLLECTIVE | JAMIE XX | DIANNE REEVES | FINNEAS |BETH GIBBONS | BRANDI CARLILE | LEON BRIDGES | JAMES BLAKE BLOC PARTY | MAX RICHTER | NUBYA GARCIA | SHABOOZEY

& MANY MORE

The prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival today unveils the highly anticipated programme for its 59th edition, which is set to grace the scenic shores of Lake Geneva from July 4th - 19th 2025. This year’s festival promises an incredible blend of major debuts, eagerly awaited returns and exclusive performances, featuring an impressive roster of artists including Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts, Chaka Khan, Pulp, Sam Fender, Jamie xx, RAYE, Brandi Carlile, J Balvin, Ezra Collective, FKA Twigs, Beth Gibbons, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan, Benson Boone, and many more.



Continuing its legacy as one of Europe’s premier events, the Montreux Jazz Festival offers a unique and intimate experience of the world’s greatest artists. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 11th at 11:00AM BST and can be purchased at www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/en/programme.

LAKE STAGE



The festival’s opening night will be a momentous occasion, celebrating the enduring legacy of Quincy Jones with a unique concert led by Chaka Khan and featuring special guests who collaborated with the iconic producer. This exclusive Montreux performance will feature Siedah Garrett, a voice synonymous with Quincy Jones’ remarkable discography.

Commenting on the performance, Chaka Khan said: “I feel honored to be returning to open the Montreux Jazz Festival this year, joining so many world class artists. I’m equally proud to be bringing some special guests with me, to pay musical tribute to my friend Quincy Jones; one of the best friends that music and Montreux ever had.”



After a nine-year absence, Neil Young returns to Montreux for a special three-hour concert with The Chrome Hearts, featuring Micah Nelson and Harvest Moon organist Spooner Oldham. Fellow Canadian icon Alanis Morissette will commemorate the 30th anniversary of her groundbreaking album Jagged Little Pill. Other legendary artists set to grace the Lake Stage include Santana, Lionel Richie, Joe Bonamassa, and the incomparable Diana Ross.

Renowned for its exceptional double bills, the Montreux Jazz Festival will present several compelling pairings this year. Pulp will finally make their highly anticipated Montreux debut, taking the stage after Bloc Party who will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Silent Alarm. FKA Twigs will bring her immersive, avant-garde stylings to Montreux, supported by Jamie xx. RAYE returns following her acclaimed performance last year, which was subsequently released as a Live at Montreux album. She is preceded by another UK icon, BRIT Award winner JADE. Meanwhile, The Black Keys will share the stage with Hermanos Gutiérrez, the producers behind their last two albums.

Montreux will also showcase the forefront of contemporary rock with performances from Sam Fender, whose stadium-ready sound and poignant lyrics have established him as a vital voice in the UK; Benson Boone, the viral sensation known for his blend of pop polish and raw emotion; and folk-rock storyteller Noah Kahan.

CASINO STAGE



The Casino stage will present a vibrant mix of genres, blurring the lines between jazz, Latin music, R&B, pop, and hip-hop. This historically significant venue boasts an impressive collective of accolades among its performers: 40 GRAMMY Awards, 45 Latin GRAMMY Awards, and 3 Oscars.

GRAMMY heavyweight Brandi Carlile, fresh off the release of her duet album with Elton John, Who Believes in Angels?, will grace the stage. The lineup also features two of the most defining voices in R&B of the past decade: British singer Jorja Smith and Texan artist Leon Bridges.

Portishead’s captivating vocalist Beth Gibbons will perform material from her forthcoming debut solo album, Lives Outgrown, while James Blake returns to Montreux for his fifth appearance, this time with an intimate solo piano set. FINNEAS, the visionary producer and one half of the creative force behind Billie Eilish, will showcase his genre-bending talent. Max Richter will explore the intersection of classical and electronic music through performances of his signature works: The Blue Notebooks and In a Landscape.