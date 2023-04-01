  The Photographer’s Selection

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  The Killers New LP & Tour

  Download 2024 First Acts

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Springsteen 2024 Tour

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Glen Hansard New LP/Tour

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Joe Bonamassa Blues Deluxe Vol.2

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  PJ Harvey New Record

  Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood LP

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Gaza Nightmare Continues

p-336

Over the past four years (in particular) the world has been subject to many critical and dangerous events. These include climate emergencies such as fire and floods, pandemic, wars, earthquakes and more. They all seem to have come together within a short space of time: one might describe this scenario as ‘biblical’ in nature. The move to the authoritarian political far right in many countries seems integral to these events. But why now and why in such close time proximity of each other, and why so damaging?

mix-7

There is one theory I’ve read that seems to make more sense than most. There follows extracts from a book I have been reading:

The conversation began with my question: “Can war be stopped?” And G answered: “Yes it can.” And yet I had been certain from previous talks that he would answer: “No, it cannot.”

But the whole thing is: “how?” he said. “It is necessary to know a great deal in order to understand that. What is war? It is the result of planetary influences. Somewhere up there two or three planets have approached too near to each other; tension results. Have you noticed how, if a man passes quite close to you on a narrow pavement, you become all tense? The same tension takes place between planets. For them it lasts, perhaps, a second or two. But here, on earth, people begin to slaughter one another, and they go on slaughtering maybe for several years. It seems to them at the time that they hate one another; or perhaps that they have to slaughter each other for some exalted purpose; or that they must defend somebody or something and that it is a very noble thing to do; or something else of the same kind.”

They fail to realize to what an extent they are pawns in a game. They think they signify something; they think they can move about as they like; they think they can decide to do this or that. But in reality all their movements, all their actions, are the result of planetary influences. And they themselves signify literally nothing. Then the moon play a big part in this. But we will speak about the moon separately. Only it must be understood that neither Emperor Wilhelm, nor generals, nor parliaments, signify anything or can do anything. Everything that happens on a big scale is governed from outside, and governed either by accidental combinations of influences or by cosmic laws.”

From IN SEARCH OF THE MIRACULOUS By PD Ouspensky (from talks by George Gurdjieff)

p-334

When one thinks of the effect the full moon has on some people and the effect of the moon on tides there could be something to think about here…

Both the Ukraine War and the violent attacks by Gaza’s Hamas movement on innocent Israelis happened without notice or in response to Israeli attacks (albeit that Israel has behaved intolerably to Palestinians over many years and has not complied with various United Nations resolutions - illegal settlements on the West Bank being a prime example). How can this be? The Covid pandemic appeared suddenly and killed millions quickly. Floods and droughts threaten the lives and living of some of the world’s poorest people - while Climate Change is now recognised by most little seems to be planned or done to mitigate the affects of a potentially devastating future. How many of us have reduced our consumption or reduced the temperature of heating and water? While city and town lighting still burn brightly…

p-371

While the death and destruction increases in Gaza, and the killing, arrests and block on any criticism of Israeli actions on the West Bank, the United States refuses to call a halt to the genocidal actions of the Israeli government. The latest example is the USA being the only nation to veto a UN draft bill to call for a ceasefire and return of hostages. It is beyond comprehension and the reasons given by the USA UN representative make no sense. The UK government and political opposition continue to support the USA position and Israel’s ‘right to defend’.

i-25

Could this event trigger yet another major catastrophe by pulling in other Arab and Muslim states into the conflict? Will this lead to more terrorist activity around the world? And with this huge measure of death and destruction it is likely that even more hostility towards Israel will be generated amongst Gaza’s younger generation - in perpetuity - with a 2-state solution virtually impossible. With Israel’s authoritarian control over the international press and the information provided to the Israeli population is it any wonder that Israelis appear tolerant of the death and destruction in Gaza and The West Bank?

p-164

Page: 1 2


Back
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: The Airborne Toxic Event
The Airborne Toxic Event
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Music & Misery - Gallery: 2023 In Pictures Pt 2
2023 In Pictures Pt 2 Music & Misery - Gallery: 2023 In Pictures Pt 1
2023 In Pictures Pt 1
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage