Who’s headlining Download festival 2025?

Green Day

Sleep Token

Korn

13-15th June 2025

DONINGTON PARK

For rock fans, there is only one UK festival to head for. Having covered several Downloads I can confirm that this is true and for several reasons. First the lineups never disappoint (and this year is no exception). Secondly it’s well organised and safe. The last time I attended I watched the security team weed out trouble-makers. The facilities offered are first class whether you’re camping or parking the facilities are excellent at this renowned motor-racing course. You can book the whole weekend pr pick your poison. Finally, its location is easily accessible from just about everywhere in the UK. So here’s some fresh information.

For the first time in Download Festival’s history, the event will showcase three headliners who are entirely new to topping the bill on the main stage.

Billie Armstrong and co will make their long-waited debut by playing the Friday night of the festival, while celebrating two major milestones; the 30th anniversary of their Dookie LP and the 20th anniversary of their American Idiot album.

The mysterious masked collective, Sleep Token, who have been on a meteoric rise since they were formed in 2016, will play the hallowed grounds of Donington on the Saturday night of the festival.

Korn will bring the festival to a close, with the nu-metal legends no doubt delivering a grand finale-worthy set on the Sunday night of the festival.

https://downloadfestival.co.uk/