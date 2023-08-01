So at last the UK Conservative government has called the election, after several years of losing the trust of the UK population and after many expensive, incompetent mistakes, and five different prime ministers over fourteen years.

One of the most interesting aspects of the current election is the fact that seventy-seven Conservative MPs will not be standing for re-election, including some of the leading advocates of Brexit…It’s rather like rats leaving a sinking ship with the worst implications of Brexit still be be revealed (and it’s already difficult enough).

The UK is in a desperate position with most major public and private institutions in desperate condition. Health, dentistry, justice, policing, housing, local and regional councils, social care, industry, trade, nationalised industries - you name it and it’s in critical condition after fourteen years of the most abject governance in decades.

Scotland’s SNP party has had more than its fair share of problems but Independence can provide a new beginning for Scotland despite difficulties involving currency and border once it rejoins the EU. The Scottish population must give the SNP and Greens a convincing enough vote to force through another and final Independence vote. It is the only way that Scotland can avoid the UK’s two main parties who, on current and past performance, will struggle to accept an Independent Scotland and offer nothing to solve existing major national problems. The opportunities for Scotland are too important to ignore and must be grasped tightly. The future could be so much brighter for Scotland and comparable to other small Independent nations. The centralised and tight control of Westminster must not be allowed to constrict Scotland’s future prosperity, including its full membership of the EU.

After Northern Ireland’s DUP criminally incompetent stance where it denied the population a working devolved government for over two years it is now clear that Northern Ireland should become part of the prosperous EU member, the Irish Republic. And don’t forget Northern Ireland voted substantially to stay in the EU (as did Scotland).

But here in the UK what are the political options for the electorate? I have been a Labour supporter for more years than I care to remember but I have important concerns about a future (and virtually guaranteed) Labour government. The first concern is Labour’s reluctance to consider re-joining the Single Market and Customs Union. Economic growth is a real concern and needs critical attention. Without substantial improvement the state of public institutions mentioned above cannot be funded to an acceptable minimum standard over the next five years. Trade with our closest and substantial markets is key to an acceptable level of growth but without closer ties with the EU growth will not materialise. Alongside this is the tax regime. The UK has one of the most complex tax systems in the world where defining loopholes has become big business for City of London firms. The system has to be simplified dramatically with more tax being paid by the wealthiest and their assets to be more open to scrutiny and taxation. There must be a greater emphasis on taxing online businesses who currently enjoy a more favourable commercial environment than their land-locked competitors.

But here’s the problem: Labour is so afraid of upsetting potential voters and wealthy supporters that promising radical change is not on the political agenda. Instead the party leadership is promising little that will make the major differences needed. Instead, it’s promising, in effect, more of the same with only nominal changes in taxation that will make little difference to the lives of voters. There have also been several major policy u-turns which makes one wonder what Labour actually believes in. The Labour leader declares that he has changed Labour but is it for good or bad? The jury is still out on that.

The prime minister made five promises early in his short tenure. Only one has been met. The level of inflation was inevitably going to decrease from the high of over eleven percent down to half this level. He now claims that the government contributed to the decline but in truth his government had little influence. The Bank of England higher interest rates; commodity, food and power prices with general market movements; were the main reasons. But such is the poverty of opposition politicians and the media this misconception has never seriously been questioned.

The two main parties stance on the Gaza conflict are similar. Despite the death and destruction, the conclusions of the ICJ and ICC, Israel still receives the total support of the UK and USA governments. They still insist on supplying deadly equipment which kills and maims innocent people every day. How can this be justified when over 35,000 people have been killed, over 80,000 injured, 70% of homes destroyed; schools, mosques and hospitals destroyed; and many now suffering from hunger and disease? Over 200 United Nations staff have been killed, 143 journalists killed (and some of their families), over 250 medical staff killed, and the list goes on…The Occupied West Bank has also suffered with over 500 killed, nearly 9,000 jailed without cause, with homes and infrastructure destroyed. Israeli settlers continue to steal Arab land and property while also killing and injuring Arab owners. The world is watching, waiting and protesting and I wonder when the major players will start to listen and act…

The decision for UK voters is far from simple, faced with an unjust first-past-the-post election system. The decision for Scotland couldn’t be clearer - vote for Independence. Here in the UK vote for the party you believe in. I will be voting Green for the first time because their policies are about real threats, real change and progression, with a real empathy for the younger generation.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?



