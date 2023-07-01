MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL REVEALS PROGRAMME FOR 2024 5 JULY - 20 JULY INCLUDING:

RAYE STING JANELLE MONÁE KRAFTWERK MASSIVE ATTACK PJ HARVEY JUNGLE LENNY KRAVITZ ANDRÉ 3000 THE NATIONAL TYLA THE SMASHING PUMPKINS DURAN DURAN JUSTICE DEEP PURPLE DIONNE WARWICK NONAME AIR JESSIE WARE YUSSEF DAYES ALICE COOPER PAOLO NUTINI JON BATISTE VULFPECK BRITTANY HOWARD LAUFEY & MANY MORE TICKETS ON SALE 19th APRIL AT 11AM Montreux Jazz Festival today unveils the programme for the 58th edition of the prestigious Swiss festival, which takes place from 5 - 20 July 2024 on the Lake Geneva shoreline. The typically eclectic line-up takes in everything from pop to hip-hop, afrobeats, trip-hop, classic rock, and of course, the very best in jazz, soul and funk. With a mixture of cult favourites, eagerly awaited comebacks and Montreux debuts, 2024 will feature the likes of RAYE, Sting, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, Janelle Monáe, PJ Harvey, Smashing Pumpkins, Jungle, Duran Duran, André 3000, Air, and many more. Tickets are on-sale from 19th April at 11am BST: http://www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/en/programme

This year, the festival features a brand-new layout in the town of Montreux due to construction work on the Convention Centre which typically hosts the festival’s main stages. In its place, attendees will enjoy The Lake Stage, a main stage constructed in a breathtaking setting on the surface of Lake Geneva with the backdrop of the Alps. The festival also returns to the Casino, which is steeped in history, having burned down in the seventies and inspired Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water”. The festival couldn’t miss the chance to invite the group back for their tenth performance at Montreux. The new layout also reinforces the festival’s free offering along an extended route on the lakeside quays.

LAKE STAGE

Montreux is known for its complimentary combinations of artists, and this year is no different. Multi-faceted talent Janelle Monáe will feature on the same night as RAYE, following her record-breaking achievements at this year’s BRITs. Another night features two giants of nineties electronic music: Massive Attack, back after a five-year break, and Air, who will perform their cult album Moon Safari in its entirety to celebrate its 25th anniversary. PJ Harvey and The National will line up together in what will be an unmissable show for alt-rock fans. Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will make their anticipated return to Montreux with Irish electro pop singer Roisin Murphy opening the evening, while another musical icon making their return is Sting, who will perform as part of a trio alongside a guitarist and drummer, just like in the heyday of The Police. Sting will be preceded by soulful tones of Rag’n'Bone Man, while Grammy Award-winning rock musician Lenny Kravitz also features, ahead of the release of his new album Blue Electric Light.

The 58th edition of Montreux Jazz Festival will feature major debuts from several long-awaited artists. The legendary Duran Duran finally bring their synth-led anthems to Montreux more than 40 years after their formation. They will be preceded by another icon of the decade, Soft Cell. Nineties alt-rock group Smashing Pumpkins will perform an exclusive Swiss concert. For their Montreux debut, Justice arrive following the release of their anticipated new album, and rarely seen on the road in Europe, funk phenomenon Vulfpeck will also perform on the Lake Stage. Two all-British combinations will flit between melancholy and danceable euphoria: Michael Kiwanuka and Jungle, and Jessie Ware and Paolo Nutini. Joining Deep Purple for a historic concert on the shores of Lake Geneva is Alice Cooper. Diana Krall and Jamie Cullum, two well established jazz pianists and singers, will be performing in Montreux for the sixth and seventh time respectively.