  Beth Gibbons New Solo LP

  DOWNLOAD 24 UPDATE

  Ani DiFranco New LP

  Pink Floyd’s Animals Remix

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  Glen Hansard New LP/23-24 Tour

  Joe Bonamassa Live LP & Tour

  Pearl Jam New LP & Tour

  Feeder New LP & Tour

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Anais Mitchell HADESTOWN Returns

  The Photographer’s Selection

  My Favourite Records

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  The Killers New LP & Tour

  Download 2024 First Acts

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Springsteen 2024 Tour

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Montreux Festival July 2024

scene6-1

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL REVEALS PROGRAMME FOR 2024 5 JULY - 20 JULY INCLUDING:

RAYE STING JANELLE MONÁE KRAFTWERK MASSIVE ATTACK PJ HARVEY JUNGLE LENNY KRAVITZ ANDRÉ 3000 THE NATIONAL TYLA THE SMASHING PUMPKINS DURAN DURAN JUSTICE DEEP PURPLE DIONNE WARWICK NONAME AIR JESSIE WARE YUSSEF DAYES ALICE COOPER PAOLO NUTINI JON BATISTE VULFPECK BRITTANY HOWARD LAUFEY & MANY MORE TICKETS ON SALE 19th APRIL AT 11AM Montreux Jazz Festival today unveils the programme for the 58th edition of the prestigious Swiss festival, which takes place from 5 - 20 July 2024 on the Lake Geneva shoreline. The typically eclectic line-up takes in everything from pop to hip-hop, afrobeats, trip-hop, classic rock, and of course, the very best in jazz, soul and funk. With a mixture of cult favourites, eagerly awaited comebacks and Montreux debuts, 2024 will feature the likes of RAYE, Sting, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, Janelle Monáe, PJ Harvey, Smashing Pumpkins, Jungle, Duran Duran, André 3000, Air, and many more. Tickets are on-sale from 19th April at 11am BST: http://www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/en/programme

monnai-1

This year, the festival features a brand-new layout in the town of Montreux due to construction work on the Convention Centre which typically hosts the festival’s main stages. In its place, attendees will enjoy The Lake Stage, a main stage constructed in a breathtaking setting on the surface of Lake Geneva with the backdrop of the Alps. The festival also returns to the Casino, which is steeped in history, having burned down in the seventies and inspired Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water”. The festival couldn’t miss the chance to invite the group back for their tenth performance at Montreux. The new layout also reinforces the festival’s free offering along an extended route on the lakeside quays.

smash-1

LAKE STAGE

Montreux is known for its complimentary combinations of artists, and this year is no different. Multi-faceted talent Janelle Monáe will feature on the same night as RAYE, following her record-breaking achievements at this year’s BRITs. Another night features two giants of nineties electronic music: Massive Attack, back after a five-year break, and Air, who will perform their cult album Moon Safari in its entirety to celebrate its 25th anniversary. PJ Harvey and The National will line up together in what will be an unmissable show for alt-rock fans. Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will make their anticipated return to Montreux with Irish electro pop singer Roisin Murphy opening the evening, while another musical icon making their return is Sting, who will perform as part of a trio alongside a guitarist and drummer, just like in the heyday of The Police. Sting will be preceded by soulful tones of Rag’n'Bone Man, while Grammy Award-winning rock musician Lenny Kravitz also features, ahead of the release of his new album Blue Electric Light.

krall-1

The 58th edition of Montreux Jazz Festival will feature major debuts from several long-awaited artists. The legendary Duran Duran finally bring their synth-led anthems to Montreux more than 40 years after their formation. They will be preceded by another icon of the decade, Soft Cell. Nineties alt-rock group Smashing Pumpkins will perform an exclusive Swiss concert. For their Montreux debut, Justice arrive following the release of their anticipated new album, and rarely seen on the road in Europe, funk phenomenon Vulfpeck will also perform on the Lake Stage. Two all-British combinations will flit between melancholy and danceable euphoria: Michael Kiwanuka and Jungle, and Jessie Ware and Paolo Nutini. Joining Deep Purple for a historic concert on the shores of Lake Geneva is Alice Cooper. Diana Krall and Jamie Cullum, two well established jazz pianists and singers, will be performing in Montreux for the sixth and seventh time respectively.

scene-3

Page: 1 2 3


Back
Wrexham - Gallery: Bellowhead
Bellowhead
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza Hospital Attack - Gallery: Israel's Secret?
Israel's Secret? Gaza 2024 - Gallery: The Faces of Gaza
The Faces of Gaza
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage