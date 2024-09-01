WITHIN TEMPTATION - THE INVISIBLE FORCE DOCUMENTARY PREMIERES MAY 6 ON YOUTUBE

A documentary about resilience, perseverance and the power of music during the darkest of times

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1Yqc3NcVSw

Amsterdam, April 24, 2025 - On May 6, the powerful new documentary WITHIN TEMPTATION: THE INVISIBLE FORCE premiered exclusively on YouTube.

The film offers an intimate and emotional glimpse into the life of Dutch symphonic metal band Within Temptation at a defining moment in both their career and the world at large.

Within Temptation: The Invisible Force follows founders Sharon den Adel and Robert Westerholt as they become increasingly involved with the war in Ukraine. What starts as distant solidarity soon evolves into direct action, on stage and beyond.

Determined to go beyond lyrics in supporting the Ukrainian cause, Sharon travels to Kyiv to meet fans and offer them a message of hope through a special concert held in the heart of a war zone. During her visit, she meets BLIND8 - a young Ukrainian band with a raw and powerful sound, inviting them to join the band’s upcoming European tour. But taking part in the tour proves to be a challenge: the members of BLIND8 may face mandatory military service, and leaving the country is uncertain.

The documentary reveals how the war not only affects those living in Ukraine but also reshapes the creative and moral compass of artists around the world. How far can a band go in living up to their ideals? And what happens when music turns into activism?

WITHIN TEMPTATION: THE INVISIBLE FORCE is a compelling story about courage, music, and the invisible yet powerful force that connects people in times of war.

WITHIN TEMPTATION: THE INVISIBLE FORCE will be available to stream on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@wtofficial) from May 6.

https://www.within-temptation.com/

https://youtu.be/K3ekdZ0-9hQ