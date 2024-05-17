  Ani DiFranco New LP

Beth Gibbons New Solo LP

b-1410

Debut solo album LIVES OUTGROWN out on Friday 17th May 2024
New single ‘Reaching Out’ available now
Watch the Weirdcore-directed, interactive video HERE: https://reachingout.bethgibbons.net/
UK and European tour dates announced

b-1312

It’s a joy to hear the Portishead star’s sublime voice threaded through a beautiful, unpredictable folk song after a decade away.” Observer
To hear Gibbons’ serene vocals…in any form is a delight, but it’s the inquisitive songwriting that brings a new level of potency.” NME
Beautiful.” Clash

b-524
Rather than approaching the video for ‘Reaching Out’ as a standard format visual, Beth worked with visual artist Weirdcore (Aphex Twin, Arca) to create an interactive video. The video features 4D models of Beth freefalling through a kinetic sci-fi spacescape. As the video progresses, the models of Beth change to represent the different stages in her life, echoing the LIVES OUTGROWN of the album title.

If you click and hold down on your mouse button, this allows you to interact and rotate the models to have a sense of them trying to reach each other in impossible ways.

b-1114

Featuring 10 beautiful new tracks recorded over a period of 10 years, LIVES OUTGROWN, out on Friday the 17th of May 2024, was produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, The Last Dinner Party) and Beth Gibbons with additional production by Lee Harris (Talk Talk).

LIVES OUTGROWN is, by some measure, Beth’s most personal work to date, the result of a period of sustained reflection and change - “lots of goodbyes,” in Beth’s words. Farewells to family, to friends, even to her former self. These are songs from the mid-course of life, when looking ahead no longer yields what it used to, and looking back has a sudden, sharper focus.

I realised what life was like with no hope,” says Beth. “And that was a sadness I’d never felt. Before, I had the ability to change my future, but when you’re up against your body, you can’t make it do something it doesn’t want to do.” Songs also touch on motherhood, anxiety and the menopause (which Beth describes variously as “a massive audit” and “a massive comedown” which “cuts you at the knees“) as well as, inevitably, mortality.

b-1212

Image By Netti Habel

People started dying,” says Beth. “When you’re young, you never know the endings, you don’t know how it’s going to pan out. You think: we’re going to get beyond this. It’s going to get better. Some endings are hard to digest.”
But emerging from this decade of change and realignment has left Beth with what feels like a renewed purpose. “Now I’ve come out of the other end, I just think, you’ve got to be brave,” she says.

Watch the static video HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJeCBRhoXek&list=PLQqH9ipP84QkEkwre5hYIh36NukJKvCLl
Visit the interactive site HERE: https://reachingout.bethgibbons.net/

LIVES OUTGROWN will be available on the following formats: Standard LP, Deluxe LP (Tip-on Gatefold sleeve, heavyweight vinyl, 4 page booklet,12 page A5 studio scrapbook), Standard CD and Deluxe CD (casebound book). Purchases from https://www.dominomusic.com/releases/beth-gibbons/lives-outgrown/exclusive-limited-lp and https://bethgibbons.net/ come with a signed postcard.

b-156

The track-listing for LIVES OUTGROWN is as follows:

1.   Tell Me Who You Are Today
2.   Floating On A Moment
3.   Burden Of Life
4.   Lost Changes
5.   Rewind
6.   Reaching Out
7.   Oceans
8.   For Sale
9.   Beyond The Sun
10. Whispering Love

https://bethgibbons.net/

