The Divine Comedy New Album RAINY SUNDAY AFTERNOON Out September 19th

New Track ‘Achilles’ Out Now - Listen HERE: https://lnk.to/RainySunday

October UK Tour Dates Announced

A lot has happened to Neil Hannon since the last The Divine Comedy studio album, the top 5 Office Politics, in 2019. Their entire back catalogue was lovingly remastered and rereleased in 2020, while a sensational best of, Charmed Life, also went top 5 when it came out in 2022 accompanied by a suitably wonderful nationwide tour.

More recently, Neil Hannon wrote all the original songs for the global blockbuster ‘Wonka.’ The Official Charts Co. announced it as the UK’s most popular film of 2024.

This September sees the release of the 13th and possibly best Divine Comedy album, RAINY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. Recorded at Abbey Road, the album is written, arranged and produced by Neil Hannon. The album exquisitely covers his usual range of emotions: sad, funny, angry and everything in between. New track ‘Achilles’ offers a taste of what’s to come. Listen to ‘Achilles’ HERE: https://lnk.to/RainySunday

“My musical output is, for better or worse, a representation of my personality,” Neil Hannon admits. “A good chunk of that personality revels in the rumbumptious; celebrates the silly. And I made ample use of that for the Wonka songs.”

“I have, though, like everyone, a darker, more melancholy side. And for one reason or another it has been much in evidence of late,” Neil explains. “I needed to use this album as an outlet for those feelings. To work through some stuff. Mortality; memories; relationships; political and social upheaval. Everyone should get to make an orchestral pop album once in a while. It should be available on the NHS.”

And what a prescription that would be. One listen to RAINY SUNDAY AFTERNOON will certainly provide a tonic for these turbulent times. Two listens and you’ll be addicted.

To celebrate the release of this album, The Divine Comedy will tour the UK this October. EU & Irish dates will follow next year.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday April 17th HERE: https://thedivinecomedy.com/live

The Divine Comedy will play the following dates:

October 2025

Mon 6th Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Tue 7th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Wed 8th Bath, Forum

Fri 10th Gateshead, The Glasshouse

Sat 11th London, Barbican

Sun 12th London, Barbican

Mon 13th Brighton, Dome

Wed 15th Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Thu 16th Sheffield, City Hall

Fri 17th Wolverhampton, Uni The Civic Hall

Sat 18th Swansea, Arena

Mon 20th Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Tue 21st York, Barbican

Thu 23rd Oxford, New Theatre

Fri 24th Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Sat 25th Bristol, Beacon

RAINY SUNDAY AFTERNOON is available to pre-order now. Album formats include standard black and limited edition colour LPs, standard CD and a limited edition deluxe CD which includes a bonus disc LIVE IN PARIS AND LONDON.

https://thedivinecomedy.com/