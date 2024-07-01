  Montreux Lineup 2025

Divine Comedy Back in ‘25!

d-221

The Divine Comedy New Album RAINY SUNDAY AFTERNOON Out September 19th

New Track ‘Achilles’ Out Now - Listen HERE: https://lnk.to/RainySunday
October UK Tour Dates Announced

d-320

A lot has happened to Neil Hannon since the last The Divine Comedy studio album, the top 5 Office Politics, in 2019. Their entire back catalogue was lovingly remastered and rereleased in 2020, while a sensational best of, Charmed Life, also went top 5 when it came out in 2022 accompanied by a suitably wonderful nationwide tour.

More recently, Neil Hannon wrote all the original songs for the global blockbuster ‘Wonka.’ The Official Charts Co. announced it as the UK’s most popular film of 2024.

d-419

This September sees the release of the 13th and possibly best Divine Comedy album, RAINY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. Recorded at Abbey Road, the album is written, arranged and produced by Neil Hannon. The album exquisitely covers his usual range of emotions: sad, funny, angry and everything in between. New track ‘Achilles’ offers a taste of what’s to come. Listen to ‘Achilles’ HERE: https://lnk.to/RainySunday

My musical output is, for better or worse, a representation of my personality,” Neil Hannon admits. “A good chunk of that personality revels in the rumbumptious; celebrates the silly. And I made ample use of that for the Wonka songs.”

I have, though, like everyone, a darker, more melancholy side. And for one reason or another it has been much in evidence of late,” Neil explains. “I needed to use this album as an outlet for those feelings. To work through some stuff. Mortality; memories; relationships; political and social upheaval. Everyone should get to make an orchestral pop album once in a while. It should be available on the NHS.”

And what a prescription that would be. One listen to RAINY SUNDAY AFTERNOON will certainly provide a tonic for these turbulent times. Two listens and you’ll be addicted.

To celebrate the release of this album, The Divine Comedy will tour the UK this October. EU & Irish dates will follow next year.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday April 17th HERE: https://thedivinecomedy.com/live

d-611

The Divine Comedy will play the following dates:

October 2025

Mon 6th      Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
Tue 7th       Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Wed 8th      Bath, Forum
Fri 10th      Gateshead, The Glasshouse
Sat 11th     London, Barbican
Sun 12th    London, Barbican
Mon 13th   Brighton, Dome
Wed 15th   Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Thu 16th   Sheffield, City Hall
Fri 17th     Wolverhampton, Uni The Civic Hall
Sat 18th    Swansea, Arena
Mon 20th  Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
Tue 21st   York, Barbican
Thu 23rd  Oxford, New Theatre
Fri 24th    Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
Sat 25th   Bristol, Beacon

RAINY SUNDAY AFTERNOON is available to pre-order now. Album formats include standard black and limited edition colour LPs, standard CD and a limited edition deluxe CD which includes a bonus disc LIVE IN PARIS AND LONDON.

d-133

https://thedivinecomedy.com/


