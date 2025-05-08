From southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck has been taking the southern rock sound established on the east coast and bringing it to the West Coast. Since their inception in 2011, these five native Californian’s; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keyboards), have been electrifying audiences globally with their soaring guitar leads, infectious grooves and rich vocal harmonies.

Their 2021 album, SHINE ALIGHT ON ME BROTHER, was described by one reviewer as their “best album to date which is saying a lot. It’s a great album from start to finish.“

https://robertjonandthewreck.com/

Review

Chester Live Rooms, 08/05/2025

It’s been one of those days. It’s the day that the UK prime minister and USA president announce a joint trade deal after trying to secure one for several years. It’s benefit to the UK is very limited while Mr Trump secures to right to flog the UK a whole range of agriculture product including cheap chemically enhanced beef which right now is banned in the UK and the EU. So, a big announcement with small benefit to the UK. It was also the day that Trump managed, because of his alliance with the almighty (as he often tells us), to secure an American pope for an historical first time. It seems that evil has its benefits…and the joker has won again!

I arrived at Chester’s only genuine live rock venue to secure a free parking spot adjacent and within spitting distance of the the venue. And while I wait I witness a long line of fans slowly entering the establishment, for what turns out to be a sell-out show in front of 500 punters. Robert Jon & The Wreckers are gluttons for punishment and are at the opening stages of a tour that takes them to other European countries and the USA up to August 2025.

It’s unusual for me to never have heard or seen an act prior to attending one of their shows, but today that’s precisely what I’m venturing relying wholly on third party observations of the band. OK, admittadly the fact that the band is playing 5 minutes from my home is an attraction but as I watch the long line of fans waiting to be entertained I reckon my luck’s in…

I have never seen The Live Rooms looking better while the large stage is pristine with a collection of instruments spaced nicely around the area. Straight away I’m impressed with the band’s organisation as the final towels, drinks and setlists are placed minutes before the band enters stage right. There’s no support act tonight and from the obvious enthusiasm and excitement of the sell-out crowd the guys really didn’t need one.

With the opening gambit ‘Hold On’ it was obvious that that leadman Jon and co possess both instrumental and vocal talent, allied with truckloads of live performance experience and confidence. The impression gained from the initial song is that the band’s music is a heady combination of heavy rock, country and blues - a lethal cocktail - that connects immediately and on target with the assembled. ‘Boss Man’ underlines the band’s reason for living while the following ‘Blame It On The Whiskey’ provides the lead guitarists, Jon and James, to duel and prove their worth.

An anthemic ‘Ashes In The Snow’ has got me well and truly hooked while Jon takes a moment to speak to the assembled for the first time and in no uncertain terms signal his appreciation for the tumultous welcome. No band is complete without a great drummer and thus far Andrew Espantman proves the point with a breathtaking display that lifts the roof… ‘Red Moon Rising’ (the title track from their latest LP) with its extended intro and brilliant solo guitar spell is one of my special moments in the show, when the 3 guitarists group stage-centre and give it loads.

Jon’s gravelly vocals, wonderful harmonies just visible in the acoustically-challenged venue, great instrumental performances, and songs with a rocky but melodic heart make this a special night in little ol’ Chester. Demands for an encore was inevitable and deserved from a crowd that offered some damned good backing vocals and cheers throughout. Could this become a regular tour haunt for the band? I think so. So this is ‘Southern Rock’! A brilliant and memorable 2 hours of rocky entertainment.