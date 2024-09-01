  The Commoners Live

  Montreux Fest British Dedication

  Joanna Shaw Taylor UK Tour

  Gaza - Too Little, Too Late

  Robert Jon & The Wreck Live

  Mike Peters Remembered

  Elliot Minor Live Manchester

  The Swell Season LP & Tour

  Robert Jon & The Wreck ‘24 Tour

  EARTH DAY 2025

  Montreux Lineup 2025

  The Omen (Has Arrived)

  Divine Comedy Back in ‘25!

  DOWNLOAD 2025

  The Damn Truth UK Tour

  David Gray’s New LP & Tour

  On Freelance Photography

  Trump’s Winning Ways…?

  Martha Wainwright’s Debut LP

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

  Trump, Drunk On Power

  Apartheid and Beyond…

  David Ford Live in ‘25

  My Favourite Records

  In Dreams…

  Coheed & Cambria New LP & Tour

  Young Knives New LP & UK Tour

  Elliot Minor Back In 2025

  Emily Barker LP & 2025 UK Tour

  Political Inhumanity

  Record Reviews

  Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour

  “Let Right Be Done”

  Farah Nabulsi Filmmaker

  G3 Reunion Live LP in ‘25

  IS THIS IT?

  Larkin Poe Live in ‘25 + New LP

  Laura Marling New Record Out Now

  Rise Against 2025 Tour

  Rag ‘N’ Bone Man New LP & Tour

  The Middle East Crisis

  Ezra Collective New LP & Tour

  Leif Vollebekk New, Great LP

  Stick In The Wheel Returns

  SO, WHAT’S CHANGED?

  “They’re American Planes…”

  Olive Tree By Olive Tree…

  Ani Di Franco In Conversation

  Gemma Hayes Returns

  Remembering Thomas Hoepker

  Joe Bonamassa Live in 25

  On Misinformation

  Joan As Police Woman LP

  Politics - Who To Trust?

  The 76 Year Catastrophe

  Black Country Communion Back!

  Within Temptation Live Recordings

  Beth Gibbons New Solo LP

  Politics Is Failing

  Ani DiFranco New LP

  Pink Floyd’s Animals Remix

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Anais Mitchell HADESTOWN Returns

  The Photographer’s Selection

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  John Lennon Interview

Joanna Shaw Taylor UK Tour

j-128

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR 2025 BLACK & GOLD UK TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS FERRIS & SYLVESTER

PLANET ROCK 48-HOUR TICKET PRE-SALE: Joanne Shaw Taylor Tickets, Tour Dates & Concerts - Planet Rock FROM 10AM WEDNESDAY JUNE 4th

TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE: FRIDAY JUNE 6th https://www.gigantic.com/joanne-shaw-taylor-tickets

j-85

Joanne Shaw Taylor is a supreme blues rock talent.”
- Powerplay Magazine

One of those killer guitarists with a voice to match her chops.”
- Classic Rock Magazine

One of the best R&B and Blues guitarists to come out of Britain in a long time.”
- Arts Reviews Edinburgh

Joanna is the UK’s International blues treasure. A must-see live
- www.shakenstir.co.uk

j-103

Critically acclaimed British Blues phenom guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor is pleased to announce five UK concerts in September 2025. Planet Rock will start a 48-hour ticket pre-sale at 10am GMT on Wednesday June 4th via https://www.planetrocktickets.co.uk/.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday June 6th from https://www.gigantic.com/joanne-shaw-taylor-ticketshttps://www.planetrocktickets.co.uk/, and https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour/

The general on-sale coincides with Joanne’s new studio album BLACK & GOLD released by Journeyman Records on Friday June 6th.

The album is available on vinyl, CD and digital HERE: https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/

The tour kicks off at Bath Forum (Wednesday September 24th) and continues at York Barbican (Thursday September 25th), Wolverhampton Wulfren Hall (Saturday September 27th), Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre (Sunday September 28th), and London Cadogan Hall (Thursday October 9th).

Don’t miss Joanne Shaw Taylor live with her powerhouse band as she hits the stage with songs from her brand-new album BLACK & GOLD. Known for her blazing guitar work and soulful voice, Joanne fuses blues, rock, soul, and pop into an unforgettable live performance. The evening will also include fan favourites from past albums and nods to blhakenstir.co.ukues greats. Widely regarded as one of today’s most electrifying live acts, Joanne Shaw Taylor guarantees an unforgettable night of musical brilliance.

j-58

Watch ‘Hell Of A Good Time’, from Joanne’s latest album BLACK & GOLD available HERE: https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/

Joanne will also perform songs from her rich back catalogue of albums including HEAVY SOUL, NOBODY’S FOOL, and THE BLUES ALBUM which topped Billboard Magazine’s Official Blues Album Chart.

THE BLUES ALBUM was voted #1 Most Played Blues Album of 2021 by the Independent Blues Broadcaster’s Association. Joanne will also perform select songs from her older album RECKLESS HEART, WILD, THE DIRTY TRUTH, ALMOST ALWAYS NEVER, DIAMONDS IN THE DIRT, and WHITE SUGAR.

One of the highlights from Joanne’s new album BLACK & GOLD is ‘Look What I’ve Become’- a haunting reflection on addiction, isolation, and the moment of choosing whether to fight or let go. The gripping track blends minor-key blues intensity with the cinematic sweep of a Bond theme, anchoring some of Joanne’s most confessional song-writing and driving it home with her incredible signature guitar tone.

Page: 1 2 3


Back
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: The Low Anthem
The Low Anthem
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Chester, 31 May 2025 - Gallery: The Commoners
The Commoners Chester, 31 May 2025 - Gallery: Tom Killner Band
Tom Killner Band
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage