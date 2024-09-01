JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR 2025 BLACK & GOLD UK TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS FERRIS & SYLVESTER

PLANET ROCK 48-HOUR TICKET PRE-SALE: Joanne Shaw Taylor Tickets, Tour Dates & Concerts - Planet Rock FROM 10AM WEDNESDAY JUNE 4th

TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE: FRIDAY JUNE 6th https://www.gigantic.com/joanne-shaw-taylor-tickets

Critically acclaimed British Blues phenom guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor is pleased to announce five UK concerts in September 2025. Planet Rock will start a 48-hour ticket pre-sale at 10am GMT on Wednesday June 4th via https://www.planetrocktickets.co.uk/.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday June 6th from https://www.gigantic.com/joanne-shaw-taylor-tickets, https://www.planetrocktickets.co.uk/, and https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour/

The general on-sale coincides with Joanne’s new studio album BLACK & GOLD released by Journeyman Records on Friday June 6th.

The album is available on vinyl, CD and digital HERE: https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/

The tour kicks off at Bath Forum (Wednesday September 24th) and continues at York Barbican (Thursday September 25th), Wolverhampton Wulfren Hall (Saturday September 27th), Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre (Sunday September 28th), and London Cadogan Hall (Thursday October 9th).

Don't miss Joanne Shaw Taylor live with her powerhouse band as she hits the stage with songs from her brand-new album BLACK & GOLD. Known for her blazing guitar work and soulful voice, Joanne fuses blues, rock, soul, and pop into an unforgettable live performance. The evening will also include fan favourites from past albums and nods to blues greats. Widely regarded as one of today's most electrifying live acts, Joanne Shaw Taylor guarantees an unforgettable night of musical brilliance.

Watch ‘Hell Of A Good Time’, from Joanne’s latest album BLACK & GOLD available HERE: https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/

Joanne will also perform songs from her rich back catalogue of albums including HEAVY SOUL, NOBODY’S FOOL, and THE BLUES ALBUM which topped Billboard Magazine’s Official Blues Album Chart.

THE BLUES ALBUM was voted #1 Most Played Blues Album of 2021 by the Independent Blues Broadcaster’s Association. Joanne will also perform select songs from her older album RECKLESS HEART, WILD, THE DIRTY TRUTH, ALMOST ALWAYS NEVER, DIAMONDS IN THE DIRT, and WHITE SUGAR.

One of the highlights from Joanne’s new album BLACK & GOLD is ‘Look What I’ve Become’- a haunting reflection on addiction, isolation, and the moment of choosing whether to fight or let go. The gripping track blends minor-key blues intensity with the cinematic sweep of a Bond theme, anchoring some of Joanne’s most confessional song-writing and driving it home with her incredible signature guitar tone.