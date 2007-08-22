  Within Temptation Live Recordings

Within Temptation Live Recordings

w-120

WITHIN TEMPTATION WORLDS COLLIDE TOUR, LIVE IN AMSTERDAM LIVE ALBUM & DVD RELEASE - JUNE 21ST 2024
WATCH THE LIVE IN AMSTERDAM TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BP_oPiU55rs
PRE-ORDER NOW: https://www.within-temptation.com/

w-67

In October 2024 Within Temptation will embark on another spectacular musical and visual journey with the Bleed Out 2024 Tour, which is filled with exciting collaborations.

Ahead of this brand new tour, fans can prepare for the spectacle by reliving the adrenaline-pumping excitement of 2022’s Worlds Collide Tour from the comfort of their homes, as the band’s remarkable show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on November 29, 2022, will be available on vinyl, CD, Blu-Ray/DVD and in a special 64-page hardcover artbook on June 21, 2024.

w-87

During the Worlds Collide Tour, Within Temptation played two sold-out shows in their home country at Ziggo Dome. They were their first-ever headlining shows in Ziggo Dome and a total of 30,000 fans were there to witness the occasion. These shows were captured for posterity and now everyone around the world has the chance to immerse themselves in one of the most iconic performances the band has ever done in their home country. Watch the Live In Amsterdam trailer HERE About the Worlds Collide Tour Few collaborations in Within Temptation’s career have ignited as much anticipation as their co-headlining tour with Evanescence did, especially having being postponed four times due to COVID.

w-215

As soon as the world reopened in 2022, the Worlds Collide Tour finally took place. Over the course of over four weeks, the tour traversed 17 cities across Europe and the UK, delivering a total of 19 performances.

For this tour, Within Temptation and Evanescence saw an amazing amount of over 200,000 tickets sold, 7703 km’s traveled, eight tour buses serving as mobile homes for the artists and crew, twelve trailers loaded with the gear to fuel the spectacle, and a dedicated team of over 80 experienced individuals whose tireless efforts ensured that every aspect of the tour ran seamlessly.

w-314

https://www.within-temptation.com/collections/frontpage

Experience the audio and visual spectacle that was brought to life in Ziggo Dome on November 29, 2022 now. Pre-order your copy in the official Within Temptation music store now: https://www.within-temptation.com/

w-79

About The Band

Legendary leaders of dark anthemic music, with a career spanning two decades and with 7 studio albums under their belt - ENTER [1997], MOTHER EARTH [2000], THE SILENT FORCE [2004], THE HEART OF EVERYTHING [2007], THE UNFORGIVING [2011], HYDRA [2014] and RESIST [2019]: all accounting for more than 4 million record sales to their name - are a genuine force to be reckoned with. Simply, one of the world’s most successful heavy rock groups.

These past years Within Temptation has shifted its focus from releasing albums to releasing a series of singles, enabling the band members to indulge themselves into their creative processes with no production or time restraint and release new music within a heartbeat, resulting in both the band and fans always being on the forefront of newly inspired music. In 2020 and 2021, the band released ‘Entertain You’, ‘The Purge’ and ‘Shed My Skin’, singles that all peaked in the top 20 of the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Charts and topped the official German charts. The band’s work has received numerous international awards, including a World Music Award, MTV Europe Music Awards, a Metal Hammer Award and many more, as well as millions of streams on their hit songs such as breakthrough song ‘Ice Queen’, Paradise ‘(What About Us?)’ (feat. Tarja) and their recent collaboration with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach for ‘The Reckoning’.

w-410

https://www.within-temptation.com


