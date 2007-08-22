  Leif Vollebekk New, Great LP

Leif Vollebekk New, Great LP

v-18

Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Leif Vollebekk announced his brand-new album, REVELATION, to be released on 27 September on Secret City Records, with new single ‘Moondog’.

The new release will be available in digital, CD and LP formats, and is his third release on the Montreal-based label. Dates for his autumn 2024 European headline tour have also been announced with a stretch of UK dates. Tickets can be purchased HERE:

Watch ‘Moondog’ Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKSURehO0yw
Pre-order The New Album Here: https://found.ee/boutique-leifvollebekk

The 11 tracks on Vollebekk’s REVELATION combine narrative lyrics and many one-take lead vocal performances with cinematic arrangements, gorgeous sonics, well-placed space and lush orchestration. Vollebekk’s REVELATION songwriting process was inspired by an exploration that began with Carl Jung’s I Ching and continued into the science of alchemy and the mystery of the divine. The final result is at once organic, earthy and celestial, with themes of nature - water, astral constellations, mortality - woven into a meditation on living in an ever-changing present laced with existential doubt, the search for a higher power.

‘Moondog’, the first single, offers firm proof of this juxtaposition with its “meditation on love,” fateful meetings, family, and magic, with a lyrical nod to “tessellation” (a pattern of geographic shapes covering a surface). “Was that the wind howling through the trees/Or was that you/Calling to me?” The video accompanying the song was directed by longtime collaborator Kaveh Nabatian and was filmed in Norway.

During the pandemic lockdown, I was drawn to biographies and books about science. I guess I was looking for something to ground me,” said Vollebekk. “When I read Carl Jung’s ‘Dreams, Memories, Reflections,’ I was taken aback that he wrote so freely of having premonitions in his dreams and by his fascination with alchemy. When I read about Isaac Newton’s life, I discovered that this man of science secretly practised alchemy in his own laboratory and looked for signs of the apocalypse. The more I read, the more otherworldly all these great scientists were. Dmitri Mendeleev said his breakthrough for the arrangement of the elements came to him in a dream. Is it really that different from Paul McCartney hearing ‘Yesterday’ in a dream?”

v-53

Recorded at both Sunset Sound and Dreamland in Woodstock, New York, REVELATION is both spiritual and down-to-earth, from the heavens above to the oceans below, a product of more than two years in isolation, picking up a partner and a family along the way, using the time to take astronomy, tend to his garden, build furniture, study alchemy, and ponder his long-term future. “It was like being able to retire in my 30s while I could still enjoy it,” Leif says. The album was mixed by Tchad Blake (Tom Waits, Arctic Monkeys, Tracy Chapman) and mastered by Greg Calbi.

An artist’s artist with many colleagues as admirers, Vollebekk - who self-produced and played piano, guitar, bass, B3 organ, harmonica, accordion and Moog synthesiser on REVELATION - compiled an impressive supporting cast that speaks to the calibre of musicianship and feel of the recordings, including legendary drummer Jim Keltner, notable steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar (Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Rod Stewart), and revered bassist Shahzad Ismaily. His other album collaborators included artists Angie McMahon and Anaïs Mitchell on background vocals.

Biography

Leif Vollebekk is an acclaimed singer-songwriter originally from Ottawa who now resides in Montreal, Canada. The artist has sold-out headlining tours across North America, Europe and Australia. His first Secret City Records release, TWIN SOLITUDE, was a breakthrough album, landing a spot on the Polaris Music Prize 2017 shortlist, a Juno nomination and gathering over 60 million streams. His follow-up, NEW WAYS, confirmed his undeniable talent and surpassed TWIN SOLITUDE in streaming. “[His] songs [...] are pensive and restless, blossoming with stream-of-consciousness verses that bear the marks of long nights spent alone on the road.” (The New York Times). Previous media supporters include The New York Times, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Pitchfork, Uncut, NPR Music, The Fader, BBC, The Sunday Times Culture, The Line of Best Fit, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, WXPN, KCRW, Exclaim! and many more. Music from Leif has been heard in TV shows such as Netflix’s Feel Good and Lovesick, HBO’s The New Pope, The Bold Type, Wisdom of the Crowd and more.

Leif Vollebekk - UK Tour Dates

October 14 - Brighton, UK | CHALK*
October 15 - Manchester, UK | New Century Hall*
October 16 - Dublin, Ireland | Button Factory*
October 17 - Glasgow, UK | QMU*
October 18 - Bristol, UK | SWX*
October 19 - London, UK | O2 Shepherds Bush Empire*

Leif Vollebekk - New Album REVELATION - OUT 27 SEPT, VIA SECRET CITY

v-36

REVELATIONS Track Listing

Rock and Roll
Southern Star
Peace of Mind
Surfer’s Journal
Moondog
False-Hearted Lover
Elijah Rose
Mississippi
Till I See You Again
Sunset Boulevard Expedition

Pre-order The New Album Here: https://found.ee/boutique-leifvollebekk

https://www.leifvollebekk.com/
https://www.facebook.com/leifvollebekk/
https://www.instagram.com/leifvollebekk/
https://www.instagram.com/secretcityrecords/

