The Commoners Live

c-419

The Live Rooms, Chester. 31 May 2025

I’m back at Chester’s only rock venue to savour two acts that are totally new to me. Canadian band The Commoners feature tonight with their own brand of southern rock, while the UK’s Tom Killner straddles blues, country and rock with acknowledged skill and tenacity.

As has become so common here in the Live Rooms the place is bursting at the seams with music fans hungry for the sort of rock that’s popular in these here parts…

k-115

First Tom Killner and his band of merry men burst mount onto the generous stage with rare enthusiasm and provide the level of support that main acts die for. It’s a fabulous exhibition of rock tinged heavily with blues and heavy rock. I’m particularly impressed with the animated instrumental display that has the crowd screaming in delight.

k-212

Setlist

Cosmic
Devil’s Gate.
Do something about it
No more
Home
One Day at a Time
Ride With Me
Other Side
Light it up
Borrowed time

Tom Killner Biography

Tom Killner is an incendiary UK award-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist who straddles the line between genres with soulfully infused blues, southern rock, country, and Americana. The highly acclaimed new album BORROWED TIME (2024) garnered rave reviews including; “A real testament to how great this release is. It’s an easy 10/10.” Overtone Magazine, “Well balanced, original and successfully blends lots of styles.” Blues In Britain, “10 tracks of greatness, a pleasing aural trip from start to finish.” Hard Rock Hell Magazine and “Fresh and Intriguing, one of my albums of the year.” Emerging Rock Bands.

Previous releases HARD ROAD, GET BACK UP and CHURCH HOUSE SESSIONS where also received critical acclaim receiving stellar reviews and obtaining international airplay including BBC Radio and publication in Classic Rock Magazine amongst many others. “Tom has never sung better nor sounded better.” Fabrications HQ

Winning over audiences across the UK and Europe with a highly dynamic show, Tom throws down a memorable showcase of guitar-slinging, emotional, and foot-stomping hell-raising songs with each performance with Rock Radio UK emphatically stating “Really cool vibe and a magnificent show.” 2024 is Tom’s busiest year to date having played the world-famous 100 Club London for the first time to a rapturous reception, festival appearances including Call of the Wild, NWOCR Livefest, Looe Blues, and dovetailing co-headline UK tours with USA bands Hush Money and Preacher Stone. “If you get the chance, catch Tom play, for such excellence doesn’t come around that often.” Metal Talk.

