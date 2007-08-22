HEART ANNOUNCES LONG-AWAITED ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2024 DATES ACROSS THE UK

The iconic rock band will be joined by special guests

Legendary rock band HEART announces their highly-anticipated return to the UK, for the first time in 8 years. Presented by AEG Presents, the Royal Flush Tour 2024 will see the band embark on a 6-date UK arena tour, with special guests Squeeze who are celebrating their 50th anniversary. The career-spanning performances kick off on Monday July 1st at London’s The O2 Arena, with further dates in Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, and Glasgow.

With a career spanning nearly five decades, the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have earned global recognition selling more than 35 million albums worldwide, with 20 Top 40 singles to their name. HEART will be performing their catalogue of global chart-topping classic hits including ‘Magic Man’, ‘Barracuda’, ‘Crazy on You’ and ‘These Dreams’.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

“We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans,” HEART’s lead vocalist Ann Wilson stated. She added “The exceptional talent of the band - Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean - brings a whole new level of energy to HEART’s live performance“. Ann hinted the possibility of adding more tour dates in the near future heightening anticipation for what promises to be an incredible concert experience.

Nancy Wilson shared, “I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the timeless legacy of our classic hits.“

Special guests on the tour are British music legends Squeeze. Celebrating 50 years in music, Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook have remained at the heart of Squeeze since its inception, and have carved out a distinctive place in the pop firmament with their vibrantly melodic, perceptive songs, including 70s and 80s hits such as ‘Up the Junction’, ‘Cool for Cats’, ‘Another Nail in My Heart’, ‘Hourglass’ and ‘Tempted’. Commenting on touring with their American contemporaries, Glenn said “I’m so looking forward to sharing stages all over the UK with HEART, this is a most unexpected pleasure!” with Chris adding “Very much looking forward to being on the bigger stages with HEART, a legendary summer show with lots to look forward to.”

UK DATES - JULY 2024 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS SQUEEZE:

Mon 1 - London The O2 Arena

Wed 3 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Fri 5 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 6 - Manchester AO Arena

Mon 8 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Tue 9 - Glasgow OVO Hydro