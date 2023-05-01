The Jewish people have suffered much this century. The attack by Hamas on 7 October represented the first time since the Holocaust that alleged mass murder (and other horrendous deeds) was inflicted on the Jewish nation. The response, unconditionally approved by many major nations including the USA and the UK, has in itself been catastrophic with Gaza suffering over 27,000 deaths (including over 11,000 children), 70,000 injuries, 8,000 missing; the mass destruction of homes, institutions and key infrastructure; and the displacement of over 1.7 million civilians (out of a population of 2.3 million). Hundreds of journalists, medical and UN staff have been killed. But it is not only Gaza that has suffered Israeli’s anger…The occupied West Bank has also been attacked with nearly 400 dead, nearly 7,000 arrested with no charge, homes and infrastructure destroyed, with more illegal settlements and Israeli settlers killing and injuring Palestinian farmers and residents while the Israeli army and police look on.

Gaza, in effect, has become uninhabitable with residents forced to move to ever smaller areas with devastating overcrowding and subsequent lack of life’s necessities. It has been said that hunger and disease (it is estimated that 700,000 people are suffering infectious diseases now) will potentially kill more than the Israeli bombs.

And yet the nations with most influence stand by in total, unquestioning support of Israel and continue to supply deadly armaments (Israel received over 3 billion dollars of aid each year). They request that Israel allows more humanitarian aid to be delivered under a ‘humanitarian pause’ but fail to recognise that continued shelling and bombing make this aim virtually impossible. They refuse to demand a negotiated total and immediate ceasefire (with Israeli hostages returned).

There are signs that the Israeli population is beginning to recognise the genocidal massacre of Palestinians and smaller protests are being held. But it will take much more to halt the slaughter and destruction. It seems that every uncorroborated accusation made by Israel is treated as gospel, including the accusation that UNRWA staff were somehow involved in the Hamas 7 October attacks. The result is that international financial support for UNRWA has been suspended putting even more Palestinian lives at severe risk, while the international media have failed to investigate the legitimacy of Israel’s claims. At the same time Hamas claims are ignored and disbelieved. Man’s inhumanity to man has become a signature of recent times, and Gaza is a prime example.

The ICJ (International Court of Justice) is concerned that genocide is indeed taking place. There are many examples of this including the killing of Palestinian children killed for throwing stones and peacefully protesting, a man killed holding up a white flag and most recently disguised Israeli troops entering a hospital and killing 3 Palestinians who were in their beds. There are probably hundreds more examples including destruction of homes and vital infrastructure, false imprisonment and torture.