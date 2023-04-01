  The Photographer’s Selection

The Magnum Photographers’ Selection: 2023

Cristina de Middel curates a selection of images shot over the past 12 months by Magnum photographers.

A kid plays with a puppy in the village of Checea, near the Serbian border. Romania, 2023. © Cristina de Middel / Magnum Photos

As 2023 draws to a close, we look back at a busy year for Magnum photographers. This month, they were asked to reflect on the new work made over the past 12 months and submit several of their best, or favorite, images. From the submissions received, Magnum president Cristina de Middel has now curated a unique selection to represent the year to date, featuring commissions from across the four corners of the globe as well as images from new and existing personal projects.

To start the selection, pictured below is an image shot by Martin Parr during his second Glastonbury Festival in June.

m-421

Glastonbury, England, 2023. © Martin Parr / Magnum Photos

Rafał Milach documented the day of the Polish elections on Sunday, October 15. With a turnout of 72.9%, Milach reports that it was the highest participation rate since the collapse of communism.

m-194

Warsaw, Poland, October 15, 2023. © Rafał Milach / Magnum Photos

Over the past few months, Myriam Boulos has been documenting protests in support of Palestine from her hometown of Beirut. In Southern Lebanon, three journalists have been killed by Israeli strikes since October 7.

m-815

Lebanon, Beirut, October 13, 2023. © Myriam Boulos / Magnum Photos

This year, Ian Berry held a presentation and book signing at the Books on Photography Fair in Bristol, and as pictured below, also received a fine cup of coffee in a converted Airstream campervan.

m-262

Somerset, England, October 7, 2023. © Ian Berry / Magnum Photos

From Steve McCurry, we see an image of two young Xhosa girls walking to school in South Africa, captured during a trip to the country in April.

m-163

Eastern Cape, South Africa, April 2023. © Steve McCurry / Magnum Photos

Over in Honduras, Eli Reed shoots an image of Jessica Sarowitz, executive producer of the documentary film With This Light honoring the life and legacy of Sister Maria Rosa Leggol, who helped over 87,000 Honduran children escape poverty and violence during her 70 years as a nun.

m-3110

Honduras, 2023. © Eli Reed / Magnum Photos

In the image below from Alec Soth, we see the stage set from a production of Pictures From Home, a theatrical adaption of Larry Sultan’s iconic photo memoir. The play, written by Sharr White, opened on Broadway in February of this year.

m-1412

New York, USA, 2023. © Alec Soth / Magnum Photos

https://www.magnumphotos.com/arts-culture/the-photographers-selection-2023/

