  Ani DiFranco New LP

  Pink Floyd’s Animals Remix

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  Glen Hansard New LP/23-24 Tour

  Joe Bonamassa Live LP & Tour

  Pearl Jam New LP & Tour

  Feeder New LP & Tour

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Anais Mitchell HADESTOWN Returns

  The Photographer’s Selection

  My Favourite Records

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  The Killers New LP & Tour

  Download 2024 First Acts

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Springsteen 2024 Tour

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

DOWNLOAD 24 UPDATE

d-1112

DOWNLOAD DLXXI 14-16 JUNE 2024 UPDATE

64 DAYS TO GO UNTIL DOWNLOAD XXI

d-105

GENERAL TICKETS ONSALE NOW: www.downloadfestival.co.uk

Liquid Death Presents Download Festival, the greatest rock and metal festival of all time, is now only 64 days away. With the countdown now truly on, celebrate this year’s festival with our round up of Download By Numbers. This year’s festival will take place on 14-16 June 2024 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets are available now at www.downloadfestival.co.uk

d-510

DOWNLOAD BY NUMBERS

21 years of Download Festival
7 stages across the site, offering an array of entertainment across the weekend
110+ bands from headliners Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold on the Apex Stage, new talent on the Avalanche and Dogtooth Stages to DJs and secret sets in District X
90,000+ fans set to descend on Donington Park
200,000 cans of Liquid Death onsite
100,000 expected mosh and circle pit steps per person
30,000 Download t-shirts in production
5000 members of crew needed to build the site in 20 days
5000 new Download patches in production
2000 Download rubber ducks in production

d-417

1100 yurts and huts in RIP Metal Meadow
931.56 acres of land to host Download Festival
300 bottles of champagne on the band riders
200 horns thrown by the Download Dog across the weekend
170 food and drinks traders onsite
150 miles cycled by the Heavy Metal Truants to get to Download each year
91 Big Green Coach vehicles used to get fans to the festival in the greenest possible way
64 countries represented by fans
50 fans heading to the festival on their own to create a community in Camp Loner
37 golf buggies onsite to transport artists and crew
34 hours of live music
27 tattooists onsite

d-87

20 British Sign Language interpreters available for customers
12 countries represented on the line-up
12 years old - the age of Harper, Download’s youngest ever performer
8 vegan food outlets
3 secret sets in District X
3 exclusive plush Download Dog designs in production
2 Download Dog groomers onsite
1 and only time Busted have performed
1 unforgettable weekend of the best rock and metal music the world has to offer
0 Kilowatts of unrenewable energy used to power the Rock Retreat

d-69
DLXXI will see Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold headline the festival with the likes of Limp Bizkit, Royal Blood, The Offspring, Sum 41, Corey Taylor, Machine Head, Pantera, BABYMETAL, Busted, Bad Omens, Wheatus, Dying Fetus, The Black Dahlia Murder, Those Damn Crows, Holding Absence and many more joining them on the bill.

d-96
Book your tickets now: www.downloadfestival.co.uk

PARTNERS

Barclaycard : Nohrlund : COOP : Pepsi Max : Big Green Coach : Nordic Spirit

MEDIA PARTNERS

BBC Radio 1 : Planet Rock : Kerrang Radio: Kerrang : Rock Sound

https://downloadfestival.co.uk/index.php

d-318

Previous Download Images Here: https://www.shakenstir.co.uk/gallery/6/?album=3842&gallery=2370 https://www.shakenstir.co.uk/gallery/6/?album=3843&gallery=2371

https://www.shakenstir.co.uk/gallery/6/?album=3844&gallery=2372

Additional Download 24 Information: https://www.shakenstir.co.uk/news/download-2024-first-acts/


Back
Llandudno 2010 - Gallery: Beth Nielsen Chapman
Beth Nielsen Chapman
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza 2024 - Gallery: Rescuers & Victims
Rescuers & Victims Shot going home - Gallery: Gaza War Crimes
Gaza War Crimes
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage