Liquid Death Presents Download Festival, the greatest rock and metal festival of all time, is now only 64 days away. With the countdown now truly on, celebrate this year’s festival with our round up of Download By Numbers. This year’s festival will take place on 14-16 June 2024 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets are available now at www.downloadfestival.co.uk
DOWNLOAD BY NUMBERS
21 years of Download Festival
7 stages across the site, offering an array of entertainment across the weekend
110+ bands from headliners Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold on the Apex Stage, new talent on the Avalanche and Dogtooth Stages to DJs and secret sets in District X
90,000+ fans set to descend on Donington Park
200,000 cans of Liquid Death onsite
100,000 expected mosh and circle pit steps per person
30,000 Download t-shirts in production
5000 members of crew needed to build the site in 20 days
5000 new Download patches in production
2000 Download rubber ducks in production
1100 yurts and huts in RIP Metal Meadow
931.56 acres of land to host Download Festival
300 bottles of champagne on the band riders
200 horns thrown by the Download Dog across the weekend
170 food and drinks traders onsite
150 miles cycled by the Heavy Metal Truants to get to Download each year
91 Big Green Coach vehicles used to get fans to the festival in the greenest possible way
64 countries represented by fans
50 fans heading to the festival on their own to create a community in Camp Loner
37 golf buggies onsite to transport artists and crew
34 hours of live music
27 tattooists onsite
20 British Sign Language interpreters available for customers
12 countries represented on the line-up
12 years old - the age of Harper, Download’s youngest ever performer
8 vegan food outlets
3 secret sets in District X
3 exclusive plush Download Dog designs in production
2 Download Dog groomers onsite
1 and only time Busted have performed
1 unforgettable weekend of the best rock and metal music the world has to offer
0 Kilowatts of unrenewable energy used to power the Rock Retreat
DLXXI will see Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold headline the festival with the likes of Limp Bizkit, Royal Blood, The Offspring, Sum 41, Corey Taylor, Machine Head, Pantera, BABYMETAL, Busted, Bad Omens, Wheatus, Dying Fetus, The Black Dahlia Murder, Those Damn Crows, Holding Absence and many more joining them on the bill.
