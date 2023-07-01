DOWNLOAD DLXXI 14-16 JUNE 2024 UPDATE

64 DAYS TO GO UNTIL DOWNLOAD XXI

GENERAL TICKETS ONSALE NOW: www.downloadfestival.co.uk

Liquid Death Presents Download Festival, the greatest rock and metal festival of all time, is now only 64 days away. With the countdown now truly on, celebrate this year’s festival with our round up of Download By Numbers. This year’s festival will take place on 14-16 June 2024 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets are available now at www.downloadfestival.co.uk

DOWNLOAD BY NUMBERS

21 years of Download Festival

7 stages across the site, offering an array of entertainment across the weekend

110+ bands from headliners Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold on the Apex Stage, new talent on the Avalanche and Dogtooth Stages to DJs and secret sets in District X

90,000+ fans set to descend on Donington Park

200,000 cans of Liquid Death onsite

100,000 expected mosh and circle pit steps per person

30,000 Download t-shirts in production

5000 members of crew needed to build the site in 20 days

5000 new Download patches in production

2000 Download rubber ducks in production

1100 yurts and huts in RIP Metal Meadow

931.56 acres of land to host Download Festival

300 bottles of champagne on the band riders

200 horns thrown by the Download Dog across the weekend

170 food and drinks traders onsite

150 miles cycled by the Heavy Metal Truants to get to Download each year

91 Big Green Coach vehicles used to get fans to the festival in the greenest possible way

64 countries represented by fans

50 fans heading to the festival on their own to create a community in Camp Loner

37 golf buggies onsite to transport artists and crew

34 hours of live music

27 tattooists onsite

20 British Sign Language interpreters available for customers

12 countries represented on the line-up

12 years old - the age of Harper, Download’s youngest ever performer

8 vegan food outlets

3 secret sets in District X

3 exclusive plush Download Dog designs in production

2 Download Dog groomers onsite

1 and only time Busted have performed

1 unforgettable weekend of the best rock and metal music the world has to offer

0 Kilowatts of unrenewable energy used to power the Rock Retreat



DLXXI will see Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold headline the festival with the likes of Limp Bizkit, Royal Blood, The Offspring, Sum 41, Corey Taylor, Machine Head, Pantera, BABYMETAL, Busted, Bad Omens, Wheatus, Dying Fetus, The Black Dahlia Murder, Those Damn Crows, Holding Absence and many more joining them on the bill.



Book your tickets now: www.downloadfestival.co.uk

PARTNERS

Barclaycard : Nohrlund : COOP : Pepsi Max : Big Green Coach : Nordic Spirit

MEDIA PARTNERS

BBC Radio 1 : Planet Rock : Kerrang Radio: Kerrang : Rock Sound

https://downloadfestival.co.uk/index.php

Previous Download Images Here: https://www.shakenstir.co.uk/gallery/6/?album=3842&gallery=2370 https://www.shakenstir.co.uk/gallery/6/?album=3843&gallery=2371

https://www.shakenstir.co.uk/gallery/6/?album=3844&gallery=2372

Additional Download 24 Information: https://www.shakenstir.co.uk/news/download-2024-first-acts/