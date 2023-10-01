|
Joe Bonamassa Live in 25
JOE BONAMASSA ANNOUNCES FIVE APRIL 2025 UK ARENA DATES
Celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter, Joe Bonamassa in association with J&R Adventures and N&P Touring is pleased to announce five UK arena concerts in April 2025.
Planet Rock will start a 48-hour ticket pre-sale from 10am GMT on Wednesday 26 June at https://planetrock.gigantic.com/joe-bonamassa-tickets
Tickets go on general sale 10am GMT on Friday 28 June at https://jbonamassa.com/tour-dates/ and https://www.gigantic.com/joe-bonamassa-tickets
Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 27 #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa’s career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and continues to gain momentum.
Bonamassa has toured the world many times, and is without a doubt, one of the biggest blues guitarists, vocalists, and entertainers around. He recently supported The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle and received a standing ovation from excited Stones fans.
“I am looking forward to touring the UK again,” says Joe. “UK audiences have always been supportive of my music. The fans are always energetic and enthusiastic.”
“If you haven’t got a ticket for the show, get one and that’s an order! You won’t be disappointed.” - The Rockpit
GLASGOW, SEC ARMADILLO
MONDAY 21 APRIL 2025
CARDIFF UTILITA ARENA
LIVERPOOL M&S BANK ARENA
NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA
BRIGHTON CENTRE
