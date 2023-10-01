JOE BONAMASSA ANNOUNCES FIVE APRIL 2025 UK ARENA DATES

48-HOUR PLANET ROCK PRE-SALE FROM 10AM WEDNESDAY 26 JUNE 2024 AT https://planetrock.gigantic.com/joe-bonamassa-tickets

TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE 10AM FRIDAY 28 JUNE https://jbonamassa.com/tour-dates/ https://www.gigantic.com/joe-bonamassa-tickets

Celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter, Joe Bonamassa in association with J&R Adventures and N&P Touring is pleased to announce five UK arena concerts in April 2025.

Planet Rock will start a 48-hour ticket pre-sale from 10am GMT on Wednesday 26 June at https://planetrock.gigantic.com/joe-bonamassa-tickets

Tickets go on general sale 10am GMT on Friday 28 June at https://jbonamassa.com/tour-dates/ and https://www.gigantic.com/joe-bonamassa-tickets

Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 27 #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa’s career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and continues to gain momentum.

Bonamassa has toured the world many times, and is without a doubt, one of the biggest blues guitarists, vocalists, and entertainers around. He recently supported The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle and received a standing ovation from excited Stones fans.

“I am looking forward to touring the UK again,” says Joe. “UK audiences have always been supportive of my music. The fans are always energetic and enthusiastic.”

“If you haven’t got a ticket for the show, get one and that’s an order! You won’t be disappointed.” - The Rockpit

“Bonamassa’s guitar playing is as slick as ever… he plays some of the best blues on the global circuit in modern times.” - MetalTalk

“Joe Bonamassa shows are always special… tonight was one hell of a performance.” - Sonic Abuse

“Bonamassa’s guitar solo is quite something to behold and an absolute masterclass in how to make a crowd go crazy… an unforgettable, otherworldly performance.” - Rock and Blues Muse

“As with every gig I have seen him perform he shows that he loves the music and is as invested in it as his audience is. A brilliant night.” - Music-News





JOE BONAMASSA ANNOUNCES FIVE UK ARENA DATES IN APRIL 2025

GLASGOW, SEC ARMADILLO

MONDAY 21 APRIL 2025

Venue Box Office: 0141 248 3000

Tickets: www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates

Facebook / Twitter

Exhibition Way, Glasgow, G3 8YW

www.sec.co.uk

CARDIFF UTILITA ARENA

WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL 2025

Venue Box Office: 029 2023 4500

Tickets: www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates

Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Mary Ann St, Cardiff, CF10 2EQ

www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk

LIVERPOOL M&S BANK ARENA

FRIDAY 25 APRIL 2025

Tickets: www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, 16 Monarchs Quay,

Liverpool, L3 4FP

www.mandsbankarena.com

NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025

Tickets: www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates

Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Bolero Square, Nottingham, NG1 1LA

www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

BRIGHTON CENTRE

SUNDAY 27 APRIL 2025

Venue Box Office: 01273 292695

Tickets: www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates

Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 2GR

www.brightoncentre.co.uk