Joe Bonamassa Live in 25

b-4291

JOE BONAMASSA ANNOUNCES FIVE APRIL 2025 UK ARENA DATES

48-HOUR PLANET ROCK PRE-SALE FROM 10AM WEDNESDAY 26 JUNE 2024 AT https://planetrock.gigantic.com/joe-bonamassa-tickets

TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE 10AM FRIDAY 28 JUNE https://jbonamassa.com/tour-dates/ https://www.gigantic.com/joe-bonamassa-tickets

Celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter, Joe Bonamassa in association with J&R Adventures and N&P Touring is pleased to announce five UK arena concerts in April 2025.

Planet Rock will start a 48-hour ticket pre-sale from 10am GMT on Wednesday 26 June at https://planetrock.gigantic.com/joe-bonamassa-tickets

Tickets go on general sale 10am GMT on Friday 28 June at https://jbonamassa.com/tour-dates/ and https://www.gigantic.com/joe-bonamassa-tickets

b-157

Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 27 #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa’s career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and continues to gain momentum.

Bonamassa has toured the world many times, and is without a doubt, one of the biggest blues guitarists, vocalists, and entertainers around. He recently supported The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle and received a standing ovation from excited Stones fans.

“I am looking forward to touring the UK again,” says Joe. “UK audiences have always been supportive of my music. The fans are always energetic and enthusiastic.”

“If you haven’t got a ticket for the show, get one and that’s an order! You won’t be disappointed.” - The Rockpit
“Bonamassa’s guitar playing is as slick as ever… he plays some of the best blues on the global circuit in modern times.” - MetalTalk
“Joe Bonamassa shows are always special… tonight was one hell of a performance.” - Sonic Abuse
“Bonamassa’s guitar solo is quite something to behold and an absolute masterclass in how to make a crowd go crazy… an unforgettable, otherworldly performance.” - Rock and Blues Muse
“As with every gig I have seen him perform he shows that he loves the music and is as invested in it as his audience is. A brilliant night.” -  Music-News

b-235

JOE BONAMASSA ANNOUNCES FIVE UK ARENA DATES IN APRIL 2025

GLASGOW, SEC ARMADILLO

MONDAY 21 APRIL 2025
Venue Box Office: 0141 248 3000
Tickets: www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates
Facebook / Twitter
Exhibition Way, Glasgow, G3 8YW
www.sec.co.uk

CARDIFF UTILITA ARENA
WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL 2025
Venue Box Office: 029 2023 4500
Tickets: www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates
Facebook / Twitter / Instagram
Mary Ann St, Cardiff, CF10 2EQ
www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk

LIVERPOOL M&S BANK ARENA
FRIDAY 25 APRIL 2025
Tickets: www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, 16 Monarchs Quay,
Liverpool, L3 4FP
www.mandsbankarena.com

NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA
SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025
Tickets: www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates
Facebook / Twitter / Instagram
Bolero Square, Nottingham, NG1 1LA
www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

b-5231

BRIGHTON CENTRE
SUNDAY 27 APRIL 2025
Venue Box Office: 01273 292695
Tickets: www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates
Facebook / Twitter / Instagram
Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 2GR
www.brightoncentre.co.uk

