I have been listening to the final speeches of the Assisted Adults Dying bill third reading. What struck me was the inability of some MPs to speak with positivity instead choosing to sit on the fence. They choose the easy path as is so common in the UK; the inability to make affirmative and radical decisions; which has rendered the fence as an insurmountable barrier - a barrier to growth, change, progress, justice, equality and peace.

Fence-sitting means only one thing and that is mediocrity and short-termism. In the UK there are so many examples which, inevitably, have led to the position the UK is now in. We hold onto tradition as if there are no other options, and alternatives represent some level of disaster. As a modern country we still hand out honours to people who have successfully (and unsuccessfully) carried out roles they have been paid to do. David Beckham is the latest example who, while a decent footballer, never succeeded for his country and has earned a fortune through clever PR and relationship-building (including with King Charles).

So what and who could benefit from an educated and forward-thinking government? We are saddled with one of the most complex tax systems in the world that allows ‘tax experts’ to exploit the over-complicated system which benefits the wealthiest amongst us. The system desperately needs simplifying to minimise avoidance and maximise revenue, with a higher tax bracket for those with ‘broader shoulders’. Most allowances should be abolished for private individuals while adding a higher income level bracket at which tax is payable. Why is effortless capital gain not taxed more in line with income tax? Simpler is better. I’ve heard figures spouted about how many wealthy people are leaving the UK in fear of more taxation…I wonder where these figures come from or are they just a figment of someone’s right-wing imagination to justify a view? If they are leaving it’s not because of the prospect of higher taxation but something much more important - the future of the UK.