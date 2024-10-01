  Forest Live 2025

  The Commoners Live

  Montreux British Dedication

  Joanna Shaw Taylor UK Tour

  Within Temptation Ukraine Film

  Gaza - Too Little, Too Late

  Robert Jon & The Wreck Live

  Mike Peters Remembered

  Elliot Minor Live Manchester

  The Swell Season LP & Tour

  Robert Jon & The Wreck ‘24 Tour

  EARTH DAY 2025

  Montreux Lineup 2025

  The Omen (Has Arrived)

  Divine Comedy Back in ‘25!

  DOWNLOAD 2025

  The Damn Truth UK Tour

  David Gray’s New LP & Tour

  On Freelance Photography

  Trump’s Winning Ways…?

  Martha Wainwright’s Debut LP

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

  Trump, Drunk On Power

  Apartheid and Beyond…

  David Ford Live in ‘25

  My Favourite Records

  In Dreams…

  Coheed & Cambria New LP & Tour

  Young Knives New LP & UK Tour

  Elliot Minor Back In 2025

  Emily Barker LP & 2025 UK Tour

  Political Inhumanity

  Record Reviews

  Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour

  “Let Right Be Done”

  Farah Nabulsi Filmmaker

  G3 Reunion Live LP in ‘25

  IS THIS IT?

  Larkin Poe Live in ‘25 + New LP

  Laura Marling New Record Out Now

  Rise Against 2025 Tour

  Rag ‘N’ Bone Man New LP & Tour

  The Middle East Crisis

  Ezra Collective New LP & Tour

  Leif Vollebekk New, Great LP

  Stick In The Wheel Returns

  SO, WHAT’S CHANGED?

  “They’re American Planes…”

  Olive Tree By Olive Tree…

  Ani Di Franco In Conversation

  Gemma Hayes Returns

  Remembering Thomas Hoepker

  Joe Bonamassa Live in 25

  On Misinformation

  Joan As Police Woman LP

  Politics - Who To Trust?

  The 76 Year Catastrophe

  Black Country Communion Back!

  Within Temptation Live Recordings

  Beth Gibbons New Solo LP

  Politics Is Failing

  Ani DiFranco New LP

  Pink Floyd’s Animals Remix

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Anais Mitchell HADESTOWN Returns

  The Photographer’s Selection

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  John Lennon Interview

The Barrier to Right

p-1319

I have been listening to the final speeches of the Assisted Adults Dying bill third reading. What struck me was the inability of some MPs to speak with positivity instead choosing to sit on the fence. They choose the easy path as is so common in the UK; the inability to make affirmative and radical decisions; which has rendered the fence as an insurmountable barrier - a barrier to growth, change, progress, justice, equality and peace.

p-436

Fence-sitting means only one thing and that is mediocrity and short-termism. In the UK there are so many examples which, inevitably, have led to the position the UK is now in. We hold onto tradition as if there are no other options, and alternatives represent some level of disaster. As a modern country we still hand out honours to people who have successfully (and unsuccessfully) carried out roles they have been paid to do. David Beckham is the latest example who, while a decent footballer, never succeeded for his country and has earned a fortune through clever PR and relationship-building (including with King Charles).

s-711

So what and who could benefit from an educated and forward-thinking government? We are saddled with one of the most complex tax systems in the world that allows ‘tax experts’ to exploit the over-complicated system which benefits the wealthiest amongst us. The system desperately needs simplifying to minimise avoidance and maximise revenue, with a higher tax bracket for those with ‘broader shoulders’. Most allowances should be abolished for private individuals while adding a higher income level bracket at which tax is payable. Why is effortless capital gain not taxed more in line with income tax? Simpler is better. I’ve heard figures spouted about how many wealthy people are leaving the UK in fear of more taxation…I wonder where these figures come from or are they just a figment of someone’s right-wing imagination to justify a view? If they are leaving it’s not because of the prospect of higher taxation but something much more important - the future of the UK.

p-1811

Page: 1 2 3


Back
Liverpool 2009 - Gallery: Taking Back Sunday
Taking Back Sunday
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza & The West Bank 2025 - Gallery: Crime Scenes
Crime Scenes Live 2025 - Gallery: Good Neighbours
Good Neighbours
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage