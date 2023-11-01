O Superman

by Laurie Anderson

O Superman

O Judge

O Mom and Dad

Mom and Dad, ah, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha-ah, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

O Superman

O Judge

O Mom and Dad

Mom and Dad, ah, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha-ah, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Hi, I’m not home right now

But if you wanna leave a message

Just start talking at the sound of the tone

(Ah, ah-ah)

(Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)

Hello? This is your Mother

Are you there?

Are you coming home? (Ah, ah)

(Ah, ah, ah-ah)

Hello? Is anybody home?

Well, you don’t know me, but I know you

And I’ve got a message to give to you

Here come the planes

So you better get ready, ready to go

You can come as you are, but pay as you go

Pay as you go

(Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)

(Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah)

And I said, “Okay, who is this really?”

And the voice said

“This is the hand, the hand that takes”

“This is the hand, the hand that takes”

“This is the hand, the hand that takes”





Here come the planes

They’re American planes, made in America

Smoking or non-smoking?

(Ah, ah-ah, ah, ah, ah-ah)

And the voice said

“Neither snow nor rain, nor gloom of night

Shall stay these couriers from the swift completion

Of their appointed rounds”

(Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)

(Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah)

(Ah-ah)

(Ah, ah, ah-ah)

‘Cause when love is gone

There’s always justice

And when justice is gone

There’s always force

And when force is gone

There’s always Mom, hi Mom

(Ah, ah)

(Ah, ah, ah-ah)

So hold me, Mom, in your long arms

So hold me, Mom, in your long arms

In your automatic arms, your electronic arms

In your arms

So hold me, Mom, in your long arms

Your petrochemical arms, your military arms

In your electronic arms

(Ah, ah-ah)