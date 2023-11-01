O Superman
by Laurie Anderson
O Superman
O Judge
O Mom and Dad
Mom and Dad, ah, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
Ha-ah, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
O Superman
O Judge
O Mom and Dad
Mom and Dad, ah, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
Ha-ah, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
Hi, I’m not home right now
But if you wanna leave a message
Just start talking at the sound of the tone
(Ah, ah-ah)
(Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)
Hello? This is your Mother
Are you there?
Are you coming home? (Ah, ah)
(Ah, ah, ah-ah)
Hello? Is anybody home?
Well, you don’t know me, but I know you
And I’ve got a message to give to you
Here come the planes
So you better get ready, ready to go
You can come as you are, but pay as you go
Pay as you go
(Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)
(Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah)
And I said, “Okay, who is this really?”
And the voice said
“This is the hand, the hand that takes”
“This is the hand, the hand that takes”
“This is the hand, the hand that takes”
Here come the planes
They’re American planes, made in America
Smoking or non-smoking?
(Ah, ah-ah, ah, ah, ah-ah)
And the voice said
“Neither snow nor rain, nor gloom of night
Shall stay these couriers from the swift completion
Of their appointed rounds”
(Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)
(Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah)
(Ah-ah)
(Ah, ah, ah-ah)
‘Cause when love is gone
There’s always justice
And when justice is gone
There’s always force
And when force is gone
There’s always Mom, hi Mom
(Ah, ah)
(Ah, ah, ah-ah)
So hold me, Mom, in your long arms
So hold me, Mom, in your long arms
In your automatic arms, your electronic arms
In your arms
So hold me, Mom, in your long arms
Your petrochemical arms, your military arms
In your electronic arms
(Ah, ah-ah)