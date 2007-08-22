Joe Bonamassa Unveils LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL WITH ORCHESTRA - A Spectacular Live Album and Film Commemorating His Historic Debut At the Iconic Venue

Watch Bonamassa’s performance of ‘Twenty-Four Hour Blues’ from LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL WITH ORCHESTRA HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwjWsf4-Lms&feature=youtu.be

UK & European Pre-Order Link for New Live Album and Film HERE: https://lnk.to/joebonamassa

North American Pre-Order Link for New Live Album and Film HERE:

https://shop.jbonamassa.com/collections/live-at-the-hollywood-bowl-with-orchestra

In a blend of blues, rock, and orchestral majesty, Joe Bonamassais set to release LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL WITH ORCHESTRA on May 17th via J&R Adventures. This CD/DVD, also available in CD/BR, 2 LP Vinyl (180-gram), and digital formats, immortalizes Joe’s first-ever performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in August 2023. Accompanied by an impressive ensemble of40 orchestra members, Bonamassa delivered a performance that will now be forever encapsulated in this eagerly awaited release.

“It was a searing and dynamic performance one will not soon forget.

Bonamassa is a musical hero.” - Live Music News

LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL WITH ORCHESTRA showcases Bonamassa’s virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favourite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood’s finest - David Campbell,Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova.

“Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that’s all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life,” reminisces Bonamassa.

The project’s lead single is a riveting live rendition of Bobby “Blue” Bland’s classic ‘Twenty-Four Hour Blues’ from Bonamassa’s latest studio album BLUES DELUXE VOLUME 2. Listen to the new live single HERE: https://ffm.to/o25n3jq

“With a master practitioner like Joe Bonamassa on guitar, studio ingredients become magic live,” comments Kevin Shirley, the project’s producer. “Embracing the challenge of surpassing previous concerts, we aimed high for the Hollywood Bowl, incorporating orchestral maestros like David Campbell and Trevor Rabin. The result is a cinematic celebration of Joe’s music, a testament to his unparalleled standing in the blues-rock realm.”

Bonamassa’s Hollywood Bowl performance was a “bucket list” event that further cements his status as a leading figure in modern blues-rock. The collaboration with a full orchestra, under the guidance of renowned Hollywood orchestrators, added an unprecedented depth and scale to Joe’s music, providing fans with an entirely new way to experience his catalog. The project represents yet another pinnacle in Bonamassa’s career, encapsulating the magic of a live performance where every note resonates with the energy of a musician at the peak of his powers.