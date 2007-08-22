  Killers UK Tour 2024

THE KILLERS UK/Ireland Rebel Diamonds Tour 2024 Plus Las Vegas Residency At The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace - Band Set To Perform Iconic Debut Album HOT FUSS in Full For The First Time

The Killers will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss, this summer, with a major UK and Ireland arena tour, before embarking on their first ever Las Vegas residency. The UK and Ireland Rebel Diamonds Tour is named after the band’s recent, chart-topping anniversary compilation, while the Las Vegas residency, at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, will see the legendary band - Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr (drums) - perform their debut from front to back for the first time ever. The Rebel Diamonds Tour celebrates the band’s 20 years of hits in 16 arena shows, including four nights at Manchester’s Co-Op Live and six nights at London’s The O2, and are the first time The Killers have played arena shows in the UK since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful tour.

THE KILLERS - 2024 UK LIVE DATES:

18th June MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live SOLD OUT
19th         MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
21st         MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live SOLD OUT
22nd        MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live SOLD OUT
25th        GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro SOLD OUT
26th        GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro SOLD OUT
27th        GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro SOLD OUT

4th July    LONDON, The O2 SOLD OUT
5th           LONDON, The O2
11th         LONDON, The O2

Remaining tickets for the Rebel Diamonds Tour are on sale now, from:
https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk
https://www.gigsandtours.com/

KEEP UP WITH THE KILLERS:

WEBSITE https://www.thekillersmusic.com/#/
INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/thekillers/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/Thekillers/

Killers Biography

The Killers are an American rock band formed in Las Vegas in 2001 by Brandon Flowers (lead vocals, keyboards, bass) and Dave Keuning (lead guitar, backing vocals). After going through a number of short-term bass players and drummers in their early days, both Mark Stoermer (bass, rhythm guitar, backing vocals) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (drums, percussion) joined the band in 2002. The band’s name is derived from a logo on the bass drum of a fictitious band portrayed in the music video for the New Order song ‘Crystal’.

The Killers have released seven studio albums, each of which reached the top spot on the UK Albums Chart: HOT FUSS (2004), SAM’S TOWN (2006), DAY & AGE (2008), BATTLE BORN (2012), WONDERFUL WONDERFUL (2017), IMPLODING THE IMAGE (2020), and PRESSURE MACHINE (2021). They have also released a B-sides and rarities compilation, SAWDUST (2007); a live album, LIVE FROM THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL (2009); two greatest-hits albums, DIRECT HITS (2013) and REBEL DIAMONDS (2023); and a Christmas compilation, DON’T WASTE YOUR WISHES (2016).

Since 2016 and 2017 respectively, both Stoermer and Keuning have had extended periods of hiatus from the band, though both remain official members. Stoermer mostly retired from touring, citing both exhaustion from the road and lingering effects from a pyrotechnics accident, while Keuning has released a solo album. Despite his hiatus from touring, Stoermer has participated in recording sessions for Wonderful Wonderful and Imploding the Mirage, and it was announced that Keuning was participating in recording Pressure Machine, which was released on August 13, 2021. Ted Sablay, who had served as a touring keyboardist and rhythm guitarist for the band since 2006, assumed lead guitar duties for live shows in Keuning’s absence, while touring rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Jake Blanton took up the job of bassist and has taken Stoermer’s place in live shows. With Sablay moving to lead guitar, the band hired Taylor Milne and Robbie Connolly to play rhythm guitar and keyboards live.

The Killers are considered one of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, selling more than 28 million records worldwide, including 10.8 million in the US alone. They have performed in over 50 countries and on six continents, headlining venues such as Madison Square Garden, Wembley Stadium, Glastonbury Festival (2007 and 2019), and Electric Picnic in Ireland in 2023.


