Feeder New LP & Tour

f-516

New double album BLACK/ RED set for release on 5th April 2024 on Big Teeth Music via Townsend Music / Absolute Label Services

UK headline tour dates in March 2024

https://presave.to/mBT006DS

f-616

Feeder are today sharing the latest single from their forthcoming double album BLACK/ RED which is set for release on 5th April 2024 on Big Teeth Music via Townsend Music / Absolute Label Services. Black / Red completes a trilogy of albums joined to 2022’s UK Top 5 album Torpedo. The rousing and emotional new single ‘Lost In The Wilderness’ is out now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhtTJCSuR0Y

Talking about the new song, vocalist, guitarist and writer Grant Nicholas says: “Musically I wanted the song to sound uplifting and formidable but also have a touch of melancholy in the message. It’s a song about love and companionship and the mental void and emptiness you feel when apart.”

f-135

Songs across BLACK/ RED carry with them the same sense of wide-open space, freedom and possibility, aligned with an optimistic energy that first lit the fuse for [2022 album] TORPEDO. Cohesive and connected rather than a concept, BLACK/ RED is a continuation of Torpedo’s conversation but at the same time a full stop on a prolific songwriting period that encapsulates a very specific moment in time for the band. Feeder’s first ever double album became the perfect way for them to not only realise what these songs mean together in the present day, but also to show the breadth of a sound they’ve honed across the decades, taking in muscular riffs, sky-scraping melodies and heartfelt sentiment.

Expanding about the new album, Nicholas continues: “I really wanted the album to be split in two parts for the listener, CD1 and CD2, black and red rather than be one long player, almost like a musical production with an interval. Making it was a very creative time for me as a writer and a real labour of love. Making the BLACK/ RED album for me personally was a musical pilgrimage and I feel the end result is undeniable Feeder.”

BLACK/ RED is released on 5th April 2024 and will be available on digital, CD and vinyl. Pre-order here: https://feeder.tmstor.es/

Listen to ‘Lost In The Wilderness’ on streaming services here: https://presave.to/mBT006DS and watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhtTJCSuR0Y

Feeder will also be touring the album through the UK in 2024. Full dates below.

f-418

Feeder UK tour dates 2024

02 March - Junction, Cambridge, UK - SOLD OUT
03 March - De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, UK
05 March - Guildhall, Portsmouth, UK
06 March - The Foundry, Torquay, UK
08 March - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK - SOLD OUT
09 March - Great Hall, Cardiff, UK
11 March - O2 Academy, Oxford, UK
13 March - Epic, Norwich, UK - SOLD OUT
14 March - Engine Shed, Lincoln, UK
16 March - O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK
17 March - O2 Academy, Liverpool, UK
19 March - Barbican, York, UK
20 March - Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
22 March - Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK
23 March - Barrowland, Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT
25 March - Rock City, Nottingham, UK
26 March - Leadmill, Sheffield, UK - SOLD OUT
28 March - Roundhouse, London, UK

f-319

Feeder - BLACK/ RED album track listing:

Black (Disc 1)

1. Droids
2. ELF
3. Playing With Fire
4. Vultures
5. Sahara
6. Hey You
7. The Knock
8. Perfume
9. AI.m^n

Red (Disc 2)

1. Sleeping Dogs Lie
2. Scream
3. Submarine
4. Lost In The Wilderness
5. Memory Loss
6. Unconditional
7. Here Comes The Hurricane
8. Soldiers Of Love
9. Ghosts On Parade

f-221

https://feeder.tmstor.es/
https://www.facebook.com/feederweb
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaDchqawTnvunOPA6kmzm5w


