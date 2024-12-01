The Paper Kites Announce their Seventh Studio Album IF YOU GO THERE, I HOPE YOU FIND IT Arriving Via NETTWERK on January 23rd, 2026

PRE-SAVE/PRE-ORDER HERE: https://thepaperkites.ffm.to/ifyougothereihopeyoufindit

New Single ‘Every Town’ and accompanying video

LISTEN HERE : https://thepaperkites.ffm.to/everytown

WATCH HERE : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtW9DJpKLVQ

2026 HEADLINE UK/EU TOUR ON SALE TODAY, INCLUDING LONDON’S ROUNDHOUSE

Alternative folk band The Paper Kites have announced their seventh studio album, IF YOU GO THERE, I HOPE YOU FIND IT, arriving on January 23rd via Nettwerk Music Group. To herald the announcement they’ve shared their brand new single ‘Every Town’ available now on all streaming platforms: https://thepaperkites.ffm.to/everytown

The tender track is accompanied by an official video, streaming now on their official YouTube channel HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtW9DJpKLVQ

The Paper Kites have a gift for crafting tender, emotionally rich songs, and ‘Every Town’ is no exception. It’s a sweet, melancholic reflection on love that lingers, even when everything else changes. With their signature soft melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the song captures that quiet ache of someone who’s always with you, no matter how far you roam or how much time passes. There’s a warmth in the sadness, like a memory you don’t want to lose, even if it hurts a little.

IF YOU GO THERE, I HOPE YOU FIND IT features the band’s recent single ‘When The Lavender Blooms’ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mz9B0zbmCIY) recorded at Melbourne’s legendary Sing Sing Studios and mixed by multi-Grammy Award winner Jon Low (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams). Intimate and achingly reflective, the album is guided by a longing for connection, simplicity, and emotional clarity. Rooted in themes of nature, healing, and hope, each track unfolds like a whispered conversation, offering comfort in its vulnerability and calm in its sincerity. As it explores moments of change, introspection, and the beauty of imperfection, the record remains anchored in the band’s signature atmospheric sound. There’s a quiet familiarity that runs through the album, carrying a sense of return, or of arriving at a place that feels like home, both within and beyond yourself.

Earlier this week, the band returned to the U.S. for a string of headline shows, alongside select support dates on The Teskey Brothers’ North American tour. Later today, they’ll perform at Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Kentucky, with a set at Richmond, VA’s Iron Blossom Music Festival to follow later this month. The band also recently announced their 2026 UK/EU headline tour, which goes on sale today.

After previously selling out shows at Koko and Kentish Town Forum, the band played a momentous headline show in the capital this summer at Somerset House, sharing the stage with Nadia Reid, Flyte and Rosie Carney. On their newly announced tour, The Paper Kites continue to reach new heights, with their next stop in London taking place at the iconic Roundhouse. The band will also make stops at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, and more next February. Full UK/EU tour routing is included below. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.thepaperkites.com.au/tour

With over two billion global streams and 40 million monthly views across social platforms, The Paper Kites have become a defining voice in modern folk-rock and Americana, earning a dedicated global audience through understated storytelling, flawless harmonies, and deeply personal songwriting. Their breakout track ‘Bloom’ became a worldwide phenomenon, now multi-Platinum across several countries, and was memorably covered by Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Their music has also sound-tracked pivotal moments in Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us, Virgin River, and countless personal milestones in fans’ lives.

Along the way, The Paper Kites have worked on music with a number of trusted collaborators, including folk favourites such as Lucy Rose, Nadia Reid and Rosie Carney. But even as their influence has quietly expanded - cited by artists like Zach Bryan and Lizzy McAlpine - they’ve remained committed to patience, craft, and the enduring power of a perfectly written song.

The Paper Kites - IF YOU GO THERE, I HOPE YOU FIND IT Track listing:

1. Morning Gum

2. Change Of The Wind

3. When The Lavender Blooms

4. Stormwall

5. A Word I Needed More

6. Shake Off The Rain

7. Every Town

8. Strongly In Your Arms

9. Deep (In The Plans We Made)

10. Borne By You

The Paper Kites 2026 UK/EU Headline Tour

February 17 - Belfast, United Kingdom - Limelight

February 18 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

February 19 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - SWG3

February 20 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz

February 21 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Stylus

February 23 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Electric Bristol

February 24 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse

https://www.thepaperkites.com.au/

https://www.instagram.com/thepaperkites/

https://www.youtube.com/@thepaperkitesband