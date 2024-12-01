Many of us waited with baited breath for the ‘peace agreement’ cosily worked out between president Trump and Israeli prime minister Netanyahu. The discussion between the two lasted for several hours and I believe Trump was desperate to conclude and achieve agreement. No Palestinian was involved in the discussion and neither did they receive details before it was announced to the world’s media. It was perhaps significant that the details were publicly released by Trump prior to the joint announcement an hour later. I believe this move was to force a degree of declared agreement from Netanyahu, who did seem rather tentative during the joint announcement.

A tainted figure from the past was also announced by Trump to lead a so-called ‘peace board’ which will effectively govern Gaza with Trump as chairman. Tony Blair has become involved following his disastrous and criminal alliance with president Bush in attacking Iraq, and his unsuccessful participation in a committee to improve middle east peace prospects which centred around Palestine. It looks like history is repeating itself - Blair with Bush, Blair with Trump.

This is a flawed peace agreement which only serves the purposes and objectives of Trump and Netanyahu. And there is no mention of the Occupied West Bank which has and is undergoing annexation, dispossession and dispersal of Palestinian citizens. This alone renders this ‘peace agreement’ as unacceptable and inadequate. It is significant that while Trump talks of peace, Israel continues to destroy, kill and maim in Gaza. Surely this genocide should have been halted until the agreement has been accepted or not by Hamas?

An Israeli spokesman when asked why the Palestinian Authority (PA) would not be allowed in its current form to rule Gaza and the West Bank declared the PA as ineffective and corrupt. With Netanyahu’s support in Israel declining substantially and his current court trial for corruption this sounds like the kettle calling the pot black…

Will Hamas agree to this peace deal? It is highly unlikely. It would seem that any modifications suggested by Hamas will not be accepted by Trump and Netanyahu and so the destruction, murder and maiming will continue. This will place the Israeli hostages under far greater physical risk and unlikely to survive the massive bombing of Gaza City. The Trump/Netanyahu agreement lacks vital detail and cannot therefore be considered by anyone else with any sense of conviction. Despite this, the twenty point headings, in this vague form, appear unacceptable with significant doubt over whether Palestine will be declared and governed as a free and independent state. The Israeli government has already declared that there will never be a ‘Two-State Solution’.

It should be remembered that Israel broke the first peace agreement after the completion of phase one when it restarted war instead of progressing to phase two and the release of all remaining hostages. Israel also bombed the Palestine peace negotiators in Qatar who was mediating the peace efforts. Israel also bombed Iran just prior to nuclear talks with the USA. In the last two months Israel has bombed Syria, Iran, Qatar, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Gaza. Can any peace agreement co-joined by Israel have any credence? Can Netanyahu be trusted? It is not Hamas who have declined previous peace plans, it is Israel, as Qatar has confirmed.

Gaza has been almost completely destroyed and is uninhabitable. There is no water, no power, no schools, no churches, no fully operational hospitals, no food, there is virtually nothing for the Palestinian people to sustain life, health and a future. Infrastructure has been demolished. So how does this ‘peace proposal’ change things? The simple answer is it doesn’t in the sense that any clearance, reconstruction and re-establishment of public services will take many years. So what happens with the population in the meantime? Yes, food and other supplies can be quickly restored and distributed via traditional UN channels, but where will people live and with winter approaching this question is an urgent one. And all is dependent on Hamas accepting the peace terms…

“Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza” - where’s the detail and who, how and when? Will Israel cover the cost of its actions?

“Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours“. Gaza and the West Bank has been under illegal occupation and blockade for decades and have tried to free themselves from these impossible shackles imposed by Israel. Many have been killed, injured and imprisoned without charge over the years. Many have been dispossessed and dispersed by Israel. So where is the protection for Palestinians against Israel, a country who has bombed several other countries in the region while demolishing Gaza.