  Peace or No Peace?

  The Paper Kites New LP & Tour

  For A Few Dollars More

  Howling Bells Return!

  A Question of Judgement

  The Film, The Child, The Murder

  The Last Dinner Party LP & Tour

  My Favourite Records

  Dazed & Confused

  Coheed And Cambria Tour & LP

  What’s Left?

  Wayne Miller: Hiroshima Aftermath

  Wojtek Mazolewski Jazz Quintet

  So, What Happened?

  Parker Barrow Live

  Labour’s Flawed Direction

  Dirty Three LP & 2025 Tour

  Barriers to Right

  Forest Live 2025

  The Commoners Live

  Montreux British Dedication

  Joanna Shaw Taylor UK Tour

  Within Temptation Ukraine Film

  Gaza - Too Little, Too Late

  Robert Jon & The Wreck Live

  Mike Peters Remembered

  Elliot Minor Live Manchester

  The Swell Season LP & Tour

  Robert Jon & The Wreck ‘24 Tour

  Montreux Lineup 2025

  The Omen (Has Arrived)

  Divine Comedy Back in ‘25!

  DOWNLOAD 2025

  The Damn Truth UK Tour

  David Gray’s New LP & Tour

  On Freelance Photography

  Trump’s Winning Ways…?

  Martha Wainwright’s Debut LP

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

  Trump, Drunk On Power

  Apartheid and Beyond…

  David Ford Live in ‘25

  In Dreams…

  Coheed & Cambria New LP & Tour

  Young Knives New LP & UK Tour

  Elliot Minor Back In 2025

  Political Inhumanity

  Record Reviews

  Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour

  “Let Right Be Done”

  Farah Nabulsi Filmmaker

  IS THIS IT?

  Larkin Poe Live in ‘25 + New LP

  Rise Against 2025 Tour

  Rag ‘N’ Bone Man New LP & Tour

  The Middle East Crisis

  Leif Vollebekk New, Great LP

  Stick In The Wheel Returns

  SO, WHAT’S CHANGED?

  “They’re American Planes…”

  Olive Tree By Olive Tree…

  Ani Di Franco In Conversation

  Joe Bonamassa Live in 25

  On Misinformation

  Joan As Police Woman LP

  Politics - Who To Trust?

  The 76 Year Catastrophe

  Black Country Communion Back!

  Politics Is Failing

  Ani DiFranco New LP

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

Peace or No Peace?

p-1225

Many of us waited with baited breath for the ‘peace agreement’ cosily worked out between president Trump and Israeli prime minister Netanyahu. The discussion between the two lasted for several hours and I believe Trump was desperate to conclude and achieve agreement. No Palestinian was involved in the discussion and neither did they receive details before it was announced to the world’s media. It was perhaps significant that the details were publicly released by Trump prior to the joint announcement an hour later. I believe this move was to force a degree of declared agreement from Netanyahu, who did seem rather tentative during the joint announcement.

p-2312

A tainted figure from the past was also announced by Trump to lead a so-called ‘peace board’ which will effectively govern Gaza with Trump as chairman. Tony Blair has become involved following his disastrous and criminal alliance with president Bush in attacking Iraq, and his unsuccessful participation in a committee to improve middle east peace prospects which centred around Palestine. It looks like history is repeating itself - Blair with Bush, Blair with Trump.

This is a flawed peace agreement which only serves the purposes and objectives of Trump and Netanyahu. And there is no mention of the Occupied West Bank which has and is undergoing annexation, dispossession and dispersal of Palestinian citizens. This alone renders this ‘peace agreement’ as unacceptable and inadequate. It is significant that while Trump talks of peace, Israel continues to destroy, kill and maim in Gaza. Surely this genocide should have been halted until the agreement has been accepted or not by Hamas?

p-1814

An Israeli spokesman when asked why the Palestinian Authority (PA) would not be allowed in its current form to rule Gaza and the West Bank declared the PA as ineffective and corrupt. With Netanyahu’s support in Israel declining substantially and his current court trial for corruption this sounds like the kettle calling the pot black…

Will Hamas agree to this peace deal? It is highly unlikely. It would seem that any modifications suggested by Hamas will not be accepted by Trump and Netanyahu and so the destruction, murder and maiming will continue. This will place the Israeli hostages under far greater physical risk and unlikely to survive the massive bombing of Gaza City. The Trump/Netanyahu agreement lacks vital detail and cannot therefore be considered by anyone else with any sense of conviction. Despite this, the twenty point headings, in this vague form, appear unacceptable with significant doubt over whether Palestine will be declared and governed as a free and independent state. The Israeli government has already declared that there will never be a ‘Two-State Solution’.

p-260

It should be remembered that Israel broke the first peace agreement after the completion of phase one when it restarted war instead of progressing to phase two and the release of all remaining hostages. Israel also bombed the Palestine peace negotiators in Qatar who was mediating the peace efforts. Israel also bombed Iran just prior to nuclear talks with the USA. In the last two months Israel has bombed Syria, Iran, Qatar, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Gaza. Can any peace agreement co-joined by Israel have any credence? Can Netanyahu be trusted? It is not Hamas who have declined previous peace plans, it is Israel, as Qatar has confirmed.

p-2217

Gaza has been almost completely destroyed and is uninhabitable. There is no water, no power, no schools, no churches, no fully operational hospitals, no food, there is virtually nothing for the Palestinian people to sustain life, health and a future. Infrastructure has been demolished. So how does this ‘peace proposal’ change things? The simple answer is it doesn’t in the sense that any clearance, reconstruction and re-establishment of public services will take many years. So what happens with the population in the meantime? Yes, food and other supplies can be quickly restored and distributed via traditional UN channels, but where will people live and with winter approaching this question is an urgent one. And all is dependent on Hamas accepting the peace terms…

p-2117

Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza” - where’s the detail and who, how and when? Will Israel cover the cost of its actions?

Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours“. Gaza and the West Bank has been under illegal occupation and blockade for decades and have tried to free themselves from these impossible shackles imposed by Israel. Many have been killed, injured and imprisoned without charge over the years. Many have been dispossessed and dispersed by Israel. So where is the protection for Palestinians against Israel, a country who has bombed several other countries in the region while demolishing Gaza.

Page: 1 2


Back
Wrexham 2010 - Gallery: The King Blues
The King Blues
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza City, Palestine 2025 - Gallery: Deal or No Deal?
Deal or No Deal? Chester - Gallery: FM 2025
FM 2025
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage