Judgement: ability to judge wisely, good sense

Judicious: having good judgement or perception,in practical matters and social situations, shrewd

I began to question prime mInister Starmer’s judgement as soon as he took office and after I had hoped he would at least make a start on repairing a broken country and a discontented, struggling population. After 14 years of Tory incompetence, dishonesty and corruption Labour was expected to win and win handsomely with relatively little effort, with other smaller parties also gaining ground.

But some months earlier I had grumbling concerns which started when the local Labour candidate, who was up for election in Chester following the resignation of the previous Labour incumbent, rang my doorbell to request my support. I asked just one question: “Will Labour rejoin the EU Single Market and Customs Union?” The answer disappointed me: “We want to win.” The firm indication was that this would be out of the question if Labour were to win back the so-called ‘Red Wall’ seats - the many Labour seats which turned blue securing a heavy majority for the new Conservative government. My heart sank as I knew that without a vastly improved trade with the EU, desperately needed economic growth would be difficult if not impossible to secure.

I ended up voting for the Green Party after a long life voting Labour.

In 2024 Labour won the election with a massive majority. During the election campaign Labour made promises not to rejoin the Single Market and Customs Union, and not to raise National Insurance, Income Tax or VAT ‘for working people’. I became even more concerned as it appeared to me that these policies failed to match the country’s pressing needs, and the incoming Labour government seemed ignorant of the country’s real economic and social environment. This puzzled me as I had expected that senior Labour figures would have acquainted themselves with the true economic picture during their 14 years in opposition, and prepared plans to implement on election. Respected economists also echoed these doubts and even complained that both leading parties were ignoring the country’s plight by making rash manifesto spending commitments and promising not to raise taxes.

Within days of Starmer entering number 10 his newly appointed chancellor declared that she was shocked to discover a £40 billion ‘black hole’ in the country’s finances, and that immediate measures needed to be taken to stabilise the situation. The first measure was to remove the Winter Fuel Payment from all pensioners not receiving Pension Credit (received by the poorest pensioners). This blanket decision caused genuine concern as it meant that millions of the poor pensioners would lose between £200 and £300, and at a time when fuel costs had risen substantially. There had been no consultation with institutions such as Help The Aged. In addition the Two-Child Benefit Cap introduced by the Conservatives which limited benefits to a family’s first two children only would remain.

The government then declared that increasing economic growth (GDP) was the major priority. The chancellor then proceeded to increase employer National Insurance contributions thereby increasing the cost of doing business. Other tax-raising measures were introduced including one with real potential to damage the already struggling farming industry.