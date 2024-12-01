  The Paper Kites New LP & Tour

Celeste’s Tour & New LP

c-149

Celeste’s second studio album WOMAN OF FACES will be released on November 14th on Polydor Records. The album features nine songs, including the previously released singles ‘On With The Show’ and ‘This Is Who I Am’ and new single ‘Woman Of Faces’ came out last week.

c-912

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SECOND ALBUM
WOMAN OF FACES SET FOR RELEASE NOVEMBER 14TH
ANNOUNCES SERIES OF OUTSTORE SHOWS IN NOVEMBER,2025

CELESTE has recently released new single ‘Woman of Faces’ from her forthcoming album of the same name. The studio version of the song follows the release of its original demo last month, which came out alongside a French version titled ‘A Femme aux Mille Visages.’ Celeste’s second studio album WOMAN OF FACES will be released on November 14th on Polydor Records. Produced by multi-GRAMMY® award winner Jeff Bhasker and Beach Noise, the album features nine songs, including the previously released singles ‘On With The Show’ and ‘This Is Who I Am’.

The single comes alongside the announcement of a series of outstore shows in support of the new album.

c-522
NOVEMBER OUTSHOW DATES

3 - The Dome, Liverpool
4 - Academy 2, Manchester
5 - The Level, Nottingham
9 - Circuit, Kingston
10 - The Brook, Southampton
11 - Trinity, Bristol
18 - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
19 - St Lukes, Glasgow

https://www.celesteofficial.com/live/

c-421

New single ‘Woman Of Faces’ is a stirring, string-drenched ballad, its orchestral swell slowly rising around Celeste’s forlorn, captivating vocal. It is a gripping, emotional gem underlining just how much her highly anticipated new record is worth the wait and then some.

Stemming from the slow unravelling of a romantic relationship, and her determination to emerge from the other side triumphant, WOMAN OF FACES is a body of work born out of pain, but also a steadfast resilience to keep moving forward, even when everything else felt like it was falling apart. From the orchestral highs to the gut-wrenching lows, it’s a chronicle of heartbreak, recovery and reclaiming control. Unflinching and unfiltered, it’s the sound of an artist learning to trust herself.

c-1117

On the album’s eponymous lead song, Celeste takes the theme of self-actualisation further, burrowing into her own complexities and learning to accept the unknowable sides of herself. The production sounds plucked from an Old Hollywood score, with sweeping string arrangements contrasting against a modern meditation on multifaceted womanhood.

Talking about her new single ‘Woman Of Faces’, Celeste says, “Initially, the song was about realising I have shades of complexity within my mind and not being able to pinpoint what or why they were there. It gave me a sort of diagnosis. Like, yes, I find it hard to navigate, but at least I can begin to adapt.” Celeste also hopes that other women will see themselves in the song, particularly the unsung heroes of daily life, who are always there to lean on and expect nothing in return. “I want it to speak for people who don’t feel seen. There are some women who are like constant caregivers that just go unnoticed, they’re always waiting in the wings. People don’t thank them, but they’re always there. I want that song to be for those people.”

c-718

