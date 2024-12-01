Diplomatic (adjective): tactful, discreet, prudent, wise, sensitive, politic, courteous, polite, discerning, perceptive, perspicacious, thoughtful

Diplomacy (noun): tact, adroitness, discretion, statecraft, statesmanship, negotiation, manoeuvring

As Trump’s jet approached its USA destination yesterday, a key Gaza resolution was being debated at the United Nations by the Security Council.

The resolution, approved by 14 of the 15 members of the council on Thursday, called for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties”, the release of all captives held by Hamas and other groups, and a lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Drafted by the council’s 10 elected members, the resolution went further than previous iterations to highlight what diplomats called the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza after nearly two years of war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 65,141 people. The United States vetoed the effort. “US opposition to this resolution will come as no surprise,” said Morgan Ortagus, US deputy special envoy to the Middle East.

“It fails to condemn Hamas or recognise Israel’s right to defend itself, and it wrongly legitimises the false narratives benefitting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this council.” Ortagus added that the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification’s official declaration of famine in the enclave last month had employed “flawed methodology“, hailing the work of the heavily militarised GHF hubs, where so many Palestinians have been killed while seeking food for their families.

After the vote, the Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour said the US veto was “deeply regrettable” and had prevented “the Security Council from playing its rightful role in the face of these atrocities and to protect civilians in the face of genocide.”

“Unfortunately, the Council remains silent at a great cost for its credibility and authority,” Mansour added. “This demonstrates that when it comes to atrocity crimes, the use of the veto should simply not be allowed.”

Algerian Ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama also had strong words. “Palestinian brothers, Palestinian sisters, forgive us,” he said. “Forgive us, because the world speaks of rights, but denies them to Palestinians. Forgive us because our efforts, our sincere efforts, shattered against this wall of rejection.”

14 members agreed, 1 [the USA] didn’t. The Israel representative’s speech opposing the resolution sounded suspiciously like the one given by the USA representative and its likely that the two colluded in its construction.

The resolution had the potential to halt the massacres and destruction now taking place in Gaza, and to a lesser extent in the West Bank. It’s passing could have saved lives and limbs, women and children, and what little is left of Gaza’s social and economic infrastructure. The USA Ambassador was following instructions from the White House; from President Trump. A man who UK’s king (as instructed by his majesty’s government) and prime minister had welcomed with open arms for a unique second state visit…