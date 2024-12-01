  Coheed And Cambria Tour & LP

h-281

The Voice of Hind Rajab is a 2025 docudrama film written and directed by Tunisian Kaouther Ben Hania. It follows the killing of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl who lived in the Gaza Strip and was killed by the Israel Defence Force (IDF) during their invasion of the Gaza Strip.

h-571

On the 29th January, 2024, Hind and her Uncle’s family were fleeing Gaza City when their vehicle was shelled, killing her uncle, aunt and three cousins, with Hind and another cousin surviving and contacting the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) to ask for help while stating that they were being attacked by an Israeli tank. The cousin, Layan Hamadeh, was later also killed and Hind was left stranded in the vehicle for hours on the phone, as paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) attempted to rescue her. Both Hind and the paramedics were later found killed on the 18th February after an Israeli withdrawal.

h-318

Israel claimed that there were not any troops present in the neighbourhood and denied carrying out the attack. However, this was refuted by The Washington Post and Sky News investigations relying on satellite imagery and visual evidence, which concluded that a number of Israeli tanks were indeed present and one had fired 335 rounds on the car that Hind and her family occupied. The tank operators were able to see that the car had civilians including children in it. The Forensic Architecture also concluded that an Israeli tank had also likely attacked the PRCS ambulance and paramedics that came for Hind.

h-451

Layan was heard screaming as she was killed under the sound of machine gun fire raking the car while still on the phone to responders. When dispatchers called back, Hind answered the call, stating everyone else in the car was dead and that the Israeli tank continued to approach the car. Hind stayed on the phone for three hours, telling the dispatcher, “I’m so scared, please come, come take me. Please will you come?” Her grandfather later told reporters that Hind was injured in the back, hand and foot. Hind, who was instructed to continue hiding in the vehicle, was set to be rescued by a PRCS ambulance. The audio of the phone call between the PRCS, Layan and Hind was published by the Red Crescent.

h-441

The fate of Hind and the paramedics was unknown until 12 days later on the 10th February 2024, when the remaining family returned after the withdrawal of the Israeli military, discovering the car (which had stopped at a fuel station) with Hind, Layan and the rest of her uncle’s entire family deceased. The windows were blown out, and the doors were peppered with bullet holes. The Red Crescent ambulance was found a few feet away, completely destroyed with two ambulance workers, Yusef al Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun, also killed.

h-532

Hind’s mother said - before the body was discovered - that she was waiting for her daughter “any moment, any second.”

…Netanyahu, Biden, and all those who collaborated against us, against Gaza and its people, I pray against them from the depths of my heart.”

How many mothers are you waiting to feel this pain? How many children do you want to get killed?” she said.

I am calling on the whole world to stand with us… so those who committed this brutal crime are held accountable,” her mother, Wissam Hamada, said from her temporary home in Gaza. “I need justice for my daughter.”

Hind was one of over 20,000 children killed and over 50,000 injured by the IDF in the last two years. Over 49,000 Palestinian children so far have lost one of both parents during Israel’s genocidal war.

