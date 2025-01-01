  Blues Rock Live in 25/26

FM, A British Rock Legend

f-139

In the summer of 1984 singer Steve Overland and his brother, guitarist Chris (both formerly of Wildlife) teamed up with drummer Pete Jupp (ex Wildlife and Samson) and bassist Merv Goldsworthy (ex Diamond Head and Samson) to form FM. Joined by the keyboard talents of Didge Digital, by December that year they had secured a recording contract with CBS/Portrait and the band headed to Germany for a run of dates with Meat Loaf.

Further tours with Tina Turner, Foreigner and Gary Moore built up the momentum. On 8 September 1986 FM released their debut album INDISCREET (featuring the hugely popular single “Frozen Heart”) to great critical acclaim and the year ended on a high with FM supporting the white-hot Bon Jovi on their “Slippery When Wet” tour.

f-99

For the next nine years FM consolidated their position at the forefront of British melodic rock, touring extensively as headliners and also joining bands such as Status Quo and Whitesnake on tours to promote releases such as 1989’s TOUGH IT OUT album; TAKIN’ IT TO THE STREETS released in 1991 (with Andy Barnett on guitar replacing the now-departed Chris Overland); APHRODISIAC in 1992 and what was to be their ‘final’ album, 1995’s DEAD MAN’S SHOES with new recruit Jem Davis (Tobruk, UFO) on keyboards.

In 2007 - after a 12 year sabbatical - FM were persuaded to return to the stage for a ‘one-off’ headline performance at a sold-out Firefest IV at Nottingham Rock City.

f-421

The rapturous reception from the fans at Firefest led to FM quickly making the decision to record a new album and following a return to Firefest in 2009, in March 2010 FM released their much-anticipated sixth studio album METROPOLIS with Jim Kirkpatrick replacing Andy Barnett on lead guitar. FM haven’t stopped since… Headline tours both in the UK and overseas, Special Guest slots touring with Foreigner, Journey, Thin Lizzy, Heart, Saxon and Skid Row; festival appearances including Download, Planet Rockstock, Sweden Rock, Graspop, Steelhouse Festival, Frontiers Rock Festival, Hard Rock Hell and Ramblin’ Man Fair, and in 2018 their first-ever live show in the US at Melodic Rock Fest 5.

f-1016

When not touring, FM have been busy in the studio and since their 2010 ‘comeback’ album they have released 2013’s double helping of ROCKVILLE and ROCKVILLE II; HEROES AND VILLAINS in 2015 and ATOMIC GENERATION in 2018 along with INDISCREET 30 - a new 2016 recording of FM’s classic debut album to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release - and THE ITALIAN JOB live DVD/CD. SYNCHRONIZED was released in 2020 followed by the aptly-titled thirteenth studio album THIRTEEN in 2022.

In 2024 FM celebrated their 40th Anniversary with the release of their fourteenth studio album OLD HABITS DIE HARD accompanied by a tour taking in 50 shows in 15 countries including FM’s first-ever shows in Latin America.

New studio album BROTHERHOOD will be released via Frontiers Music Srl in Autumn 2025 followed by an extensive tour schedule.

f-620

Band line-up:
Steve Overland (vocals, guitar) / Merv Goldsworthy (bass) / Pete Jupp (drums)
Jem Davis (keyboards) / Jim Kirkpatrick (guitar)

https://www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/FM.htm

f-817

FM announced their new full band BROTHERHOOD tour for Sept 2025. FM will perform songs from their past 14 albums including their 1984 debut album INDISCREET, plus TOUGH IT OUT, METROPOLIS, SYNCHRONIZED and many more.

Formed in the 80’s by the Overland brothers FM have become one of the UK’s seminal Rock Bands. The bands current line is Steve Overland - Vocals, Merv Goldsworthy - Bass, Pete Jupp - Drums, Jem Davis - Keyboards and Jim Kirkpatrick - Guitar.

fm-1

From our meeting in a Notting Hill pub in 1984 to our “one off” comeback gig at Firefest 2007, it’s great to now tour beyond our 40th Anniversary shows,” says FM’s drummer, Pete Jupp. “Who’d have thought we’d reach such a milestone?”

https://ffm.to/fmbrotherhood

