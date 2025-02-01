  Paper Kites New LP & 2026 Tour

Paper Kites New LP & 2026 Tour

p-356

THE PAPER KITES Share New Single ‘SHAKE OFF THE RAIN’
STREAM/DOWNLOAD HERE: https://thepaperkites.ffm.to/shakeofftherain
WATCH THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b87G__BJpZM&feature=youtu.be

2026 HEADLINE UK/EU TOUR ON SALE NOW INCLUDING LONDON’S ROUNDHOUSE

Seventh Studio Album IF YOU GO THERE, I HOPE YOU FIND IT Arrives On January 23rd Via NETTWERK
PRE-SAVE/PRE-ORDER HERE: https://thepaperkites.ffm.to/ifyougothereihopeyoufindit

Indie folk band The Paper Kites have shared their new single ‘Shake Off The Rain’, now available on all DSPs. Marked by its understated warmth and emotional clarity, ‘Shake Off The Rain’ continues the band’s tradition of crafting songs that feel both deeply personal and universally resonant. The song was co-produced by Matt Redlich (Tom Snowdon, Husky, Mammals) and arrives alongside an official music video, directed by lead singer Sam Bentley, and shot at the farm where their upcoming album was written in Melbourne’s Yarra Valley. The video is streaming on The Paper Kites official YouTube channel HERE: https://www.youtube.com/@thepaperkitesband

On the new song, Sam Bentley reflects, “Nothing to me sounded more like what I think this band is. It’s rain-drenched, but hopeful, and a quiet, powerful song. I think when we recorded it, we captured something that you don’t always get on a record.”

Last month, The Paper Kites announced their seventh studio album, IF YOU GO THERE, I HOPE YOU FIND IT, arriving on January 23rd via Nettwerk Music Group. To herald the announcement, they shared their tender new single ‘Every Town’. The Paper Kites have a gift for crafting tender, emotionally rich songs, and “Every Town” is no exception. It’s a sweet, melancholic reflection on love that lingers, even when everything else changes. With their signature soft melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the song captures that quiet ache of someone who’s always with you, no matter how far you roam or how much time passes. There’s a warmth in the sadness, like a memory you don’t want to lose, even if it hurts a little.

p-635

IF YOU GO THERE, I HOPE YOU FIND IT will also include ‘When The Lavender Blooms’, recorded at Melbourne’s legendary Sing Sing Studios and mixed by multi-Grammy Award winner Jon Low (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams). Intimate and achingly reflective, the album is guided by a longing for connection, simplicity, and emotional clarity. Rooted in themes of nature, healing, and hope, each track unfolds like a whispered conversation, offering comfort in its vulnerability and calm in its sincerity. As it explores moments of change, introspection, and the beauty of imperfection, the record remains anchored in the band’s signature atmospheric sound. There’s a quiet familiarity that runs through the album, carrying a sense of return, or of arriving at a place that feels like home, both within and beyond yourself.

Next year, the band will be heading out on a UK/EU headline tour, with tickets on sale now. After previously selling out shows at Koko and Kentish Town Forum, the band played a momentous headline show in the capital this summer at Somerset House, sharing the stage with Nadia Reid, Flyte and Rosie Carney. On their newly announced tour, The Paper Kites continue to reach new heights, with their next stop in London taking place at the iconic Roundhouse. The band will also make stops at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, and more next February. Full UK/EU tour routing is included below. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.thepaperkites.com.au/tour.

p-440

With over two billion global streams and 40 million monthly views across social platforms, The Paper Kites have become a defining voice in modern folk-rock and Americana, earning a dedicated global audience through understated storytelling, flawless harmonies, and deeply personal songwriting. Their breakout track ‘Bloom’ became a worldwide phenomenon, now multi-Platinum across several countries, and was memorably covered by Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Their music has also sound-tracked pivotal moments in Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us, Virgin River, and countless personal milestones in fans’ lives.

Along the way, The Paper Kites have worked on music with a number of trusted collaborators, including folk favourites such as Lucy Rose, Nadia Reid and Rosie Carney. But even as their influence has quietly expanded - cited by artists like Zach Bryan and Lizzy McAlpine - they’ve remained committed to patience, craft, and the enduring power of a perfectly written song.

