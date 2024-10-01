Over half of the indigenous Palestinian population in Israel’s new national territory either fled or were expelled, and the state defended its borders successfully during the Arab-Israel war of 1948-49.

Excerpts of a speech given By David Ben-Gurion in 1947

“There are basic facts in the Arab realm…and understanding them should blow away our pessimism. They are the historical needs of the Arabs and their states. A people’s needs are not always articulate…but they cannot be stifled for long, eventually they force their swelling way into expression and satisfaction.

History has been harsh to us, perhaps, setting burdensome conditions which complicate our homecoming, but it has set conditions too which…will not only allow but will compel Arab and Jew to work together because they need and complement each other. Just two examples. Egypt is the biggest country in the Arab world. More than three-quarters of its population are fellahin (peasants) with an average monthly income of a pound stirling, nine-tenths of the fellahin are disease-ridden, all but 5 per cent illiterate. You cannot go on forever feeding this people on anti-Jewish incitement.

From our work in Palestine, from the society we are constructing, our economy and science, our culture and humanity, our social and fiscal order, and from no other source, must enlightenment come to our neighbours. If they do not learn from us and labour with us, it is with strangers, potent and tyrannical, that they will find themselves partnered.

They in turn have much to give us, they are blessed with what we lack. Great territories, ample for themselves and their children’s children. We do not covet their expanses nor will we penetrate them - we shall find to end Diaspora in Arab lands as fiercely as we fought to end it in Europe, we want to be assembled wholly in our own land. But if this region is to expand to the full, there must be reciprocity, there can be mutual aid - economic, political and cultural - between Jew and Arab. That is the necessity which will prevail, and the daily fulminations of their leaders should not alarm us unduly - they do not echo the real interests of the Arab peoples.

It is now, here and now, from Jerusalem itself, that a call must go out to the Arab nations to join forces with Jewry and the destined Jewish state, and work shoulder to shoulder for our common good, for the peace and progress of sovereign equals.”

David Ben-Gurion, Jerusalem, 2 October 1947

SO, WHAT HAPPENED?