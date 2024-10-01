  Forest Live 2025

  The Commoners Live

  Montreux British Dedication

  Joanna Shaw Taylor UK Tour

  Within Temptation Ukraine Film

  Gaza - Too Little, Too Late

  Robert Jon & The Wreck Live

  Mike Peters Remembered

  Elliot Minor Live Manchester

  The Swell Season LP & Tour

  Robert Jon & The Wreck ‘24 Tour

  EARTH DAY 2025

  Montreux Lineup 2025

  The Omen (Has Arrived)

  Divine Comedy Back in ‘25!

  DOWNLOAD 2025

  The Damn Truth UK Tour

  David Gray’s New LP & Tour

  On Freelance Photography

  Trump’s Winning Ways…?

  Martha Wainwright’s Debut LP

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

  Trump, Drunk On Power

  Apartheid and Beyond…

  David Ford Live in ‘25

  My Favourite Records

  In Dreams…

  Coheed & Cambria New LP & Tour

  Young Knives New LP & UK Tour

  Elliot Minor Back In 2025

  Emily Barker LP & 2025 UK Tour

  Political Inhumanity

  Record Reviews

  Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour

  “Let Right Be Done”

  Farah Nabulsi Filmmaker

  G3 Reunion Live LP in ‘25

  IS THIS IT?

  Larkin Poe Live in ‘25 + New LP

  Laura Marling New Record Out Now

  Rise Against 2025 Tour

  Rag ‘N’ Bone Man New LP & Tour

  The Middle East Crisis

  Ezra Collective New LP & Tour

  Leif Vollebekk New, Great LP

  Stick In The Wheel Returns

  SO, WHAT’S CHANGED?

  “They’re American Planes…”

  Olive Tree By Olive Tree…

  Ani Di Franco In Conversation

  Gemma Hayes Returns

  Remembering Thomas Hoepker

  Joe Bonamassa Live in 25

  On Misinformation

  Joan As Police Woman LP

  Politics - Who To Trust?

  The 76 Year Catastrophe

  Black Country Communion Back!

  Within Temptation Live Recordings

  Beth Gibbons New Solo LP

  Politics Is Failing

  Ani DiFranco New LP

  Pink Floyd’s Animals Remix

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Anais Mitchell HADESTOWN Returns

  The Photographer’s Selection

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  John Lennon Interview

Dirty Three LP & 2025 Tour

d-222

Dirty Three Ahoy! Appropriately dishevelled, the Three emerge from the unending waves of time to pick up their guitar drum and viola/violin/piano/synthesizer/loops/percussion for their first album in a decade. Their playing encompasses ALL - from the original fury of their unlikely power trio to an impressionist cinema later on; mercurial, tumultuous to ambient to adagio, mood and emotion drawn up to dazzling heights from the humble human scale.

d-98

The Dirty Three (Warren Ellis, Mick Turner and Jim White) formed in Melbourne in 1992, to play with guitar, drums and violin or viola; within a couple years, they’d broken out of Australia and gone global. Over the next ten years, they toured over and over the planet, cut seven albums along the way, and de-coupled themselves to piece together many other fruitful collaborations with myriad esteemed talents (Nick Cave, Cat Power, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, PJ Harvey, Nina Nastasia). Over the past 20 years, they’ve gotten together a few times to renew vows, rev the engines, play some shows, or make an album. Like now, with LOVE CHANGES EVERYTHING, a record bubbling up with the clarity of just-struck spring water - a translucence that gives way to muddy gushes of distortion, dirty guitar, smears of violin, and drums at times pounded beyond the microphones’ ability to receive.

d-512

This lot were born to be as weathered as they are today. Time doesn’t matter. They make their gathered wisdom of the ages sing like something new every time. It renews. And LOVE CHANGES EVERYTHING.

https://youtu.be/YyRWtJ–C5Q

Dirty Three Announce UK + EU Tour For Late 2025

This time last year legendary instrumental trio Dirty Three released LOVE CHANGES EVERYTHING, their first album in twelve years, to across-the-board acclaim. Today, having decided it’s time to give the public what they want, Warren, Mick and Jim have announced news of a UK and EU tour for the end of the year - their first since 2012. The 10-date tour will see Dirty Three perform in major UK cities including a show at the Barbican in London before the band head to Europe for four shows closing with a performance at the Elysee Montmartre in Paris. Dates and info below:

d-134

Sunday 30th November - Glasgow - Classic Grand
Monday 1st December - Manchester - New Century Hall
Wednesday 3rd December - Leeds - Irish Centre
Thursday 4th December - Bristol - Electric Bristol
Saturday 6th December - Dublin - Vicar Street
Monday 8th December - London - Barbican
Wednesday 10th December - Utrecht - TivoliVrendenburg
Thursday 11th December - Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
Saturday 13th December - Tourcoing - Le Grand Mix
Sunday 14 December - Paris - Elysee Montmartre

https://dirtythree.bandcamp.com
https://bellaunion.com/

Page: 1 2


Back
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: The Airborne Toxic Event
The Airborne Toxic Event
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza & The West Bank 2025 - Gallery: Crime Scenes
Crime Scenes Live 2025 - Gallery: Good Neighbours
Good Neighbours
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage