Dirty Three Ahoy! Appropriately dishevelled, the Three emerge from the unending waves of time to pick up their guitar drum and viola/violin/piano/synthesizer/loops/percussion for their first album in a decade. Their playing encompasses ALL - from the original fury of their unlikely power trio to an impressionist cinema later on; mercurial, tumultuous to ambient to adagio, mood and emotion drawn up to dazzling heights from the humble human scale.

The Dirty Three (Warren Ellis, Mick Turner and Jim White) formed in Melbourne in 1992, to play with guitar, drums and violin or viola; within a couple years, they’d broken out of Australia and gone global. Over the next ten years, they toured over and over the planet, cut seven albums along the way, and de-coupled themselves to piece together many other fruitful collaborations with myriad esteemed talents (Nick Cave, Cat Power, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, PJ Harvey, Nina Nastasia). Over the past 20 years, they’ve gotten together a few times to renew vows, rev the engines, play some shows, or make an album. Like now, with LOVE CHANGES EVERYTHING, a record bubbling up with the clarity of just-struck spring water - a translucence that gives way to muddy gushes of distortion, dirty guitar, smears of violin, and drums at times pounded beyond the microphones’ ability to receive.

This lot were born to be as weathered as they are today. Time doesn’t matter. They make their gathered wisdom of the ages sing like something new every time. It renews. And LOVE CHANGES EVERYTHING.

https://youtu.be/YyRWtJ–C5Q

Dirty Three Announce UK + EU Tour For Late 2025

This time last year legendary instrumental trio Dirty Three released LOVE CHANGES EVERYTHING, their first album in twelve years, to across-the-board acclaim. Today, having decided it’s time to give the public what they want, Warren, Mick and Jim have announced news of a UK and EU tour for the end of the year - their first since 2012. The 10-date tour will see Dirty Three perform in major UK cities including a show at the Barbican in London before the band head to Europe for four shows closing with a performance at the Elysee Montmartre in Paris. Dates and info below:

Sunday 30th November - Glasgow - Classic Grand

Monday 1st December - Manchester - New Century Hall

Wednesday 3rd December - Leeds - Irish Centre

Thursday 4th December - Bristol - Electric Bristol

Saturday 6th December - Dublin - Vicar Street

Monday 8th December - London - Barbican

Wednesday 10th December - Utrecht - TivoliVrendenburg

Thursday 11th December - Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

Saturday 13th December - Tourcoing - Le Grand Mix

Sunday 14 December - Paris - Elysee Montmartre

https://dirtythree.bandcamp.com

https://bellaunion.com/