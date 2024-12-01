RUN FOR YOUR LIVES…TO KNEBWORTH! SATURDAY 11TH JULY 2026

TICKETS ON SALE @ 10AM ON SATURDAY 27TH SEPTEMBER

Following last week’s announcement of IRON MAIDEN’s European festival & stadium tour for 2026, bringing their highly acclaimed RUN FOR YOUR LIVES WORLD TOUR to even more countries in Europe, Kilimanjaro Live, in association with Phantom Music Management, are delighted to announce that IRON MAIDEN will return to the UK next year for an enormous outdoor headline performance at the legendary Knebworth Park.

Featuring a hand-picked bill of special guests, this will not just be a concert but an IRON MAIDEN curated weekend event with the biggest Eddie’s Dive Bar ever, various fun experiences currently being worked on, Maiden-themed food and other stands, plus much more besides including their very own take on the historic Knebworth Fayre!

The specially invited supporting line up is:

THE DARKNESS

THE HU

AIRBOURNE

THE ALMIGHTY

Manager Rod Smallwood comments, “We knew that we had to bring the Run For Your Lives show back to the UK again next summer as there was such a phenomenal demand for tickets this year but we wanted to do something a bit different especially as it would be hard to top the show at London Stadium!”

Well, we think that Knebworth is the solution - besides being a legendary venue for historic concerts over the years going right back to Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, the Stones and Queen - it also gives us the outdoor space and control to create something very special for our fans! Of course, we also have history there too with our headline appearances at Sonisphere some years ago, who could forget that World War I Centenary dog fight over the park’s tree line with Bruce full guns blazing in his own Fokker triplane?” However, this time we will be taking over the whole of the grounds ourselves and turning it into as much of a ‘Maiden World’ as we can for all our fans to enjoy!

Our Eddie’s Dive Bars have proved immensely popular on this current tour so our intention is to create our biggest one yet which will also be open on the Friday for the campers from the separate communal camping & glamping areas. For those lucky Friday night campers there will be a full programme of Maiden-themed entertainment there that night, which we expect to include some live music, DJs, the aforementioned dive bar, along with other attractions and entertainment we are currently working on to make it the best warm up for the big day!

So we hope you will join us next year as we continue to celebrate five decades of Iron Maiden. It’s going to be one for the history books…in a really historic venue!” Tickets go on sale on Saturday 27th September at 10am UK time via www.ironmaiden.knebworth.com, www.myticket.co.uk, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and of course, www.ironmaiden.com

Camping tickets are separate to the event tickets and available to purchase in parallel

Proceedings will kick off on Friday 10th July from mid-afternoon for fans who buy camping tickets, with entertainment, food, drink & meeting up facilities open to enjoy outside the main arena. However please note, the number of camping tickets are strictly limited and expected to sell-out quickly. For further details, to purchase tickets and to stay updated on all things to do with Iron Maiden at Knebworth including FAQs & timings make sure you check out the dedicated site: www.ironmaiden.knebworth.com