  Peace or No Peace?

  The Paper Kites New LP & Tour

  For A Few Dollars More

  Howling Bells Return!

  A Question of Judgement

  The Film, The Child, The Murder

  The Last Dinner Party LP & Tour

  My Favourite Records

  Dazed & Confused

  Coheed And Cambria Tour & LP

  What’s Left?

  Wayne Miller: Hiroshima Aftermath

  Wojtek Mazolewski Jazz Quintet

  So, What Happened?

  Parker Barrow Live

  Labour’s Flawed Direction

  Dirty Three LP & 2025 Tour

  Barriers to Right

  Forest Live 2025

  The Commoners Live

  Montreux British Dedication

  Joanna Shaw Taylor UK Tour

  Within Temptation Ukraine Film

  Gaza - Too Little, Too Late

  Robert Jon & The Wreck Live

  Mike Peters Remembered

  Elliot Minor Live Manchester

  The Swell Season LP & Tour

  Robert Jon & The Wreck ‘24 Tour

  Montreux Lineup 2025

  The Omen (Has Arrived)

  Divine Comedy Back in ‘25!

  DOWNLOAD 2025

  The Damn Truth UK Tour

  David Gray’s New LP & Tour

  On Freelance Photography

  Trump’s Winning Ways…?

  Martha Wainwright’s Debut LP

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

  Trump, Drunk On Power

  Apartheid and Beyond…

  David Ford Live in ‘25

  In Dreams…

  Coheed & Cambria New LP & Tour

  Young Knives New LP & UK Tour

  Elliot Minor Back In 2025

  Political Inhumanity

  Record Reviews

  Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour

  “Let Right Be Done”

  Farah Nabulsi Filmmaker

  IS THIS IT?

  Larkin Poe Live in ‘25 + New LP

  Rise Against 2025 Tour

  Rag ‘N’ Bone Man New LP & Tour

  The Middle East Crisis

  Leif Vollebekk New, Great LP

  Stick In The Wheel Returns

  SO, WHAT’S CHANGED?

  “They’re American Planes…”

  Olive Tree By Olive Tree…

  Ani Di Franco In Conversation

  Joe Bonamassa Live in 25

  On Misinformation

  Joan As Police Woman LP

  Politics - Who To Trust?

  The 76 Year Catastrophe

  Black Country Communion Back!

  Politics Is Failing

  Ani DiFranco New LP

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

Iron Maiden @ Knebworth 2026

i-123RUN FOR YOUR LIVES…TO KNEBWORTH! SATURDAY 11TH JULY 2026

TICKETS ON SALE @ 10AM ON SATURDAY 27TH SEPTEMBER

i-142

Following last week’s announcement of IRON MAIDEN’s European festival & stadium tour for 2026, bringing their highly acclaimed RUN FOR YOUR LIVES WORLD TOUR to even more countries in Europe, Kilimanjaro Live, in association with Phantom Music Management, are delighted to announce that IRON MAIDEN will return to the UK next year for an enormous outdoor headline performance at the legendary Knebworth Park.

Featuring a hand-picked bill of special guests, this will not just be a concert but an IRON MAIDEN curated weekend event with the biggest Eddie’s Dive Bar ever, various fun experiences currently being worked on, Maiden-themed food and other stands, plus much more besides including their very own take on the historic Knebworth Fayre!

i-132

The specially invited supporting line up is:

THE DARKNESS
THE HU
AIRBOURNE
THE ALMIGHTY

i-113

Manager Rod Smallwood comments, “We knew that we had to bring the Run For Your Lives show back to the UK again next summer as there was such a phenomenal demand for tickets this year but we wanted to do something a bit different especially as it would be hard to top the show at London Stadium!”

Well, we think that Knebworth is the solution - besides being a legendary venue for historic concerts over the years going right back to Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, the Stones and Queen - it also gives us the outdoor space and control to create something very special for our fans! Of course, we also have history there too with our headline appearances at Sonisphere some years ago, who could forget that World War I Centenary dog fight over the park’s tree line with Bruce full guns blazing in his own Fokker triplane?” However, this time we will be taking over the whole of the grounds ourselves and turning it into as much of a ‘Maiden World’ as we can for all our fans to enjoy!

i-33

Our Eddie’s Dive Bars have proved immensely popular on this current tour so our intention is to create our biggest one yet which will also be open on the Friday for the campers from the separate communal camping & glamping areas. For those lucky Friday night campers there will be a full programme of Maiden-themed entertainment there that night, which we expect to include some live music, DJs, the aforementioned dive bar, along with other attractions and entertainment we are currently working on to make it the best warm up for the big day!

So we hope you will join us next year as we continue to celebrate five decades of Iron Maiden. It’s going to be one for the history books…in a really historic venue!” Tickets go on sale on Saturday 27th September at 10am UK time via www.ironmaiden.knebworth.com, www.myticket.co.uk, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and of course, www.ironmaiden.com

i-54

Camping tickets are separate to the event tickets and available to purchase in parallel

Proceedings will kick off on Friday 10th July from mid-afternoon for fans who buy camping tickets, with entertainment, food, drink & meeting up facilities open to enjoy outside the main arena. However please note, the number of camping tickets are strictly limited and expected to sell-out quickly. For further details, to purchase tickets and to stay updated on all things to do with Iron Maiden at Knebworth including FAQs & timings make sure you check out the dedicated site: www.ironmaiden.knebworth.com

Page: 1 2


Back
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Rise Against
Rise Against
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza City, Palestine 2025 - Gallery: Deal or No Deal?
Deal or No Deal? Chester - Gallery: FM 2025
FM 2025
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage