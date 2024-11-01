  What’s Left?

Dazed & Confused

Iran is governed by one of the most autocratic regimes in the world. I understand that executions are not uncommon, under a religious justice system that cares little for justice or equality. But it is also a country that has been bombed, sanctioned, attacked and demonised for reasons that I find are hard to justify. Decades of ruinous economic sanctions have weakened the country and its people have suffered. It does not possess nuclear weapons unlike its near neighbour Israel. It only attacked Israel after Israel assassinated citizens in Iran. I would argue that to weaken Iran even further (for reasons that are hard to understand) will only force the country closer to Russia, China, North Korea and any other authoritarian states. Iran’s international nuclear agreement was not broken by Iran but by Trump and the USA. Does the country and its people really deserve to be further weakened and harmed? And at a time when worldwide crimes against humanity have never been greater, while Trump - the supposed ‘leader of the free world’ -  increasingly adopts the anti-democratic and authoritarian playbook of his friend Putin.

Within the last few days the following declaration was made by the United Kingdom, France and Germany (known as the E3).

We believe Iran to be in significant non-performance of its commitments under the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and hereby invoke the process known as Snapback mechanism…Iran’s actions stand in stark contrast to an exclusively peaceful use of its nuclear energy…Iran’s accumulation of 60% highly enriched uranium has no credible civilian justification. The E3 [UK, France, Germany] reiterate our continuing commitment to a diplomatic solution that prevents Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.”

Iran has 30 days to comply before the Snapback mechanism is triggered, and when significant and harmful JCPOA pre-agreement sanctions come into force.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as “the Iran nuclear deal,” is a 2015 agreement between Iran and several world powers to restrict Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief of international sanctions on Iran. The deal was negotiated by the Democratic administration of U.S. President Barack Obama but rejected by Republicans as too conciliatory. It was opposed by Obama’s successor U.S. President Donald Trump (2017-21), who pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. In 2019 Iran began reneging on its own commitments in the JCPOA.

The Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is a landmark accord reached between Iran and several world powers, including the United States, in July 2015. Under its terms, Iran agreed to dismantle much of its nuclear program and open its facilities to more extensive international inspections in exchange for billions of dollars’ worth of sanctions relief.

