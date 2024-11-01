  Wojtek Mazolewski Jazz Quintet

What Is Left?

p-350

The world’s leaders, the media and even the artistic community are avoiding strong and direct condemnation of Israel’s numerous war crimes and active genocide, and instead of punishing, both Israel and Russia are being rewarded, especially by the USA.

p-726

It sickens me how Trump and Co are appeased by most world leaders despite America’s support for Israel’s atrocities; the destruction of Palestine and its people. Why is it that the UK broadcast media are eager to air Israel’s lies and excuses for their unforgiveable and evil actions, comparable with the worst crimes perpetuated by others over many decades. Why is it that Israel’s claims are not put to Hamas for their responses? For example, the claim that Palestinians are being used as human shields or that Hamas is causing the starvation by stealing donated aid? When Hamas agreed to free all hostages during the second phase of the original ceasefire where were the questions when Israel instead of progressing talks chose to restart the war with even more force? Trump and Netanyahu claim that Hamas has walked away from a potential peace deal when Hamas have agreed to hand over the governance of Gaza but insist on the IDF withdrawing from Gaza. So why have these claims not been questioned when it has become clear that Israel will do and say anything to avoid a further ceasefire?

p-1713

The video of the treatment and condition of two Israeli hostages was unacceptable and a major Hamas error. I remember back when previous hostages were released and the comparison in condition of released Palestinians. The Israelis were in good condition while the shaved Palestinians looked weak, thin and ill. Hamas should ensure that the remaining Israelis are treated with dignity and care. Anything else will empower Netanyahu and Trump.

p-382

The recent targeted assassination of journalists in Gaza with the claim that one of them was a Hamas operative was widely published but never seriously questioned. Every entirely false claim by Israel had been met by the most lightweight questioning. And with the Israeli blockade of international journalists to cover Gaza and the West Bank, and the appeasement by major nations, Israel injures, murders and destroys with total impunity. Where was the international condemnation of Israel’s targeted assassinations in other countries? Russia was condemned and punished for the same acts, why not Israel?

p-1515

Has anybody seriously questioned Israel over how easy it was for Hamas to attack on the 7th October 2023, and why it took between 8 and 12 hours for the IDF to respond to the desperate calls of Israelis being attacked? How accurate are the claims made by Israel as to the number of casualties and atrocities perpetrated? Every nation on earth has the right to defend itself and respond proportionately, and in the process protect civilians and social infrastructure. Gaza has been annihilated. It is now uninhabitable. Gazans are being starved and unable to secure adequate medical treatment due to the Israeli blockade of desperately needed supplies. The West Bank population is being dispossessed and displaced, with illegal Israeli settlers murdering, injuring, destroying and robbing with impunity, helped by Israeli police and soldiers. The Israel government is in criminal denial of what is really happening while we witness the horror every day on our screens.

p-365

Page: 1 2


Back
