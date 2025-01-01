Liverpool International Jazz Festival returns to the city in February 2026

A stellar line-up has been announced for the annual Liverpool International Jazz Festival, which returns to the city’s Capstone Theatre in February 2026. Grammy-winning artists and international talent will take to the stage from 26 February - 1 March 2026. The festival showcases world-class musicians performing across a range of styles in the world of contemporary instrumental jazz.

Grammy-winning artists and international talent will take to the stage from 26 February - 1 March 2026. The festival showcases world-class musicians performing across a range of styles in the world of contemporary instrumental jazz. Amongst the star-studded performances is Marius Neset, dubbed ‘one of the most exciting artists in jazz’ and Martin Taylor who has collaborated with the likes of Dionne Warwick and Jamie Cullum to name a few.

The festival was founded in 2013 by Liverpool Hope University, and the Creative Campus continues to host this eclectic event each year. Whether you are a jazz enthusiast or newcomer, the diverse programme promises something for everyone. Line-up highlights for 2026 include Tim Garland and Geoffrey Keezer, two Grammy award-winning musicians who recorded a brand new duet album in New York earlier this year - Mezzo. Both seasoned players have globe-trotted with some of the most famous players in music and show their crystalline lyrical maturity as well as incendiary virtuosity in a set that features one new and rare instrument after which the album is named.

Up next are David Helbock & Julia Hofer who have a very recently released a new album, Faces of Night, with the internationally renowned label ACT Music. The album comprises a fascinating blend of calm, dreamy original compositions and groovy jazz pieces that showcase the distinctive styles of Helbock and Hofer. With inventive effects, rhythmic percussion elements on the piano, and dynamic changes between cello and electric bass, this evening promises an extraordinary listening experience and a musical journey full of emotions and innovations.

Milap and Liverpool International Jazz Festival will jointly present a unique collaboration between two of the brightest stars on the contemporary jazz scene, Zoe Rahman and Arun Ghosh. Zoe Rahman is a vibrant and highly individual pianist and composer. Her style is deeply rooted in jazz yet it reflects her classical background, British-Bengali heritage and her very broad musical taste. Arun Ghosh is an award-winning clarinettist and composer, and a charismatic performer. His lyrical and sonorous musical style draws together jazz, folk and South Asian influences.