The First 12 Months

I knew instinctively that things weren’t right when the Labour Transport Minister was sacked after criticising P&O’s parent company for sacking all of its 800 ferry crews, replaced immediately by cheaper foreign labour. The parent company then threatened to withdraw major investment plans in the UK because of the minister’s comments. She was sacked within weeks. It was the first sign of things to come from a new government desperate for incoming investment due to the country’s dire economic state, which it pretended not to be aware of…

Then came the new Chancellor’s first financial statement a few weeks later that abruptly stopped millions of pensioners receiving the Winter Heating Allowance. This illustrated major deficiencies of the new government:

1. The lack of awareness and preparation after fourteen years in opposition

2. The blunt tool used to generate modest savings in relation to annual total expenditure (the government could have changed the rules so that the wealthiest pensioners no longer received the money, while those with a maximum total annual income of say £20,000 would receive the payment)

3. The lack of political nous

4. The departure from fundamental Socialist principles

5. The speed of the move, devoid of research or consultation which would have revealed the political and social ramifications

6. It appeared that savings were to be made off the backs of the country’s poorest rather than the richest

There was more to come. The UK is devoid of economic growth which is desperately needed to increase investment into failing public services. There are major problems with virtually all services including the NHS, Transport, Justice System, Policing, Social Care, Education, Local Council Funding, Defence and more. But despite the need for cash, the government insisted it would not re-join the EU Customs Union or Single Market which would have boosted the economy substantially in the short-term. The government claimed it would ‘reset’ the EU relationship which has little realistic prospect of changing anything meaningfully.